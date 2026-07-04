Eight Arrested Over Alleged Sh1.2 Million M-Pesa SIM Swap Fraud in Marsabit

Detectives have arrested eight suspects linked to a sophisticated SIM swap scheme that allegedly stole more than Sh1.2 million from an M-Pesa operator in Marsabit County.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were intercepted at the Merille Barrier in Marsabit South while travelling in a white Toyota Probox after detectives received intelligence about their alleged criminal activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town, where they allegedly tricked the operator into surrendering an M-Pesa SIM card before carrying out a fraudulent SIM swap.

According to the DCI, the SIM swap gave the suspects unauthorized access to the complainant’s bank account, enabling them to steal more than Sh1.2 million.

The suspects were identified as Benrodgers Kyalo, Evans Mbweli, Patrick Vundi, Emily Mwende, Josephine Kasiva, Pius Mwenda, Alex Stima and Jane Mueni.

Police said the suspects, together with the vehicle they were travelling in, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

The DCI has urged M-Pesa agents and members of the public to remain vigilant against SIM swap fraud.

The agency advised agents never to hand over their SIM cards, mobile phones or M-Pesa handsets to customers under any circumstances, warning that fraudsters often work in groups and create distractions while carrying out their schemes.

The DCI further urged agents to treat any customer who insists on handling their phone or makes unusual requests as a potential security risk and to report suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.