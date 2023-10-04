Eight CS’ Reshuffled In Changes

President William Ruto on Wednesday night reshuffled his Cabinet.

The head of state moved eight cabinet secretaries in his administration.

Here’s a full list:

Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rebecca Miano – Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Alice Wahome – Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Developments Zacharia Njeru – Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Peninah Malonza – Ministry of East African Community, The ASALs and Regional Developments. Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Moses Kuria – Ministry of Public Service Performance, and Delivery Management.

Ruto said the portfolio mandate of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary has been expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

He added the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and r he Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

A new ministerial portfolio has been established as The Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

The State Department for Performance and Delivery Management has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Ruto said the State Department for Culture and Heritage has been renamed as the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage and vested ni the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

The State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action has been transferred to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, he added.

