Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua Moved as Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet

Moses Kuria has been moved to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

President William Ruto Wednesday evening moved EALA CS Rebecca Miano to the Trade and Industry docket.

She replaces Kuria.

Alice Wahome is now the CS for Lands, Public Works ans Urban Development as Zachary Njeru takes over her Water and Sanitation docket.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Alfred Mutua takes over the Tourism and Wildlife docket as Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa moves to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza has been reassigned to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS and East Africa Development.

The head of state also expanded the portfolio mandate of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to include the ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The re-assignment, the President said, is in line with Article 152(5)(a) of the Constitution.

Also reshuffled were Principal Secretaries in eight different ministries.

Harsama Kello has been moved to the State Department of Asal and Regional Development.

PS Julius Koror has been reassigned to the State Department of Water and Sanitation.

PS Geofrey Kaituko will serve in the State Department of Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

PS Shadrack Mwadime has been moved to the State Department of Labour and Skills Development.

PS Paul Rono has been moved to the State Department of Crop Development while PS Idris Dokota has been taken to the State Department for Cabinet Affairs.

PS Ann Wango’mbe has been taken to the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action.

PS Veronica Nduva has been taken to State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

Dr Ruto also appointed former nominated senator Isaac Mwaura as government spokesperson.

Mwaaura will be deputized by Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Gabriel Muthuma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...