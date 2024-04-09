Eight Killed in accident at Ngata Area, Nakuru

At least eight people were Tuesday morning killed in a road accident at the Ngata area, Nakuru on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

This was after three vehicles were involved in the accident.

The vehicles were a Toyota van and two lorries, police said.

The accident increased to 14, the number of those killed in two separate accidents within few hours.

Another accident had earlier on Monday evening claimed six lives at Duka Moja area on the Kericho – Nakuru highway.

On Tuesday morning, police said the Nakuru accident happened at the Ngata blackspot at about 5.40 am after one of the lorries speeding from Eldoret to Nakuru lost its brakes.

Police said the lorry hit head-on a Toyota van which was heading to Eldoret from Nakuru direction which in turn hit an Isuzu FRR which was on the climbing lane.

The lorry rested on its nearside and as a result of the impact eight people who included six adults and two children died on the spot.

One female sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Police visited the scene and helped to clear it.

Earlier on Monday, at least six people died after a lorry and a private car collided in the Duka Moja area on the Kericho – Nakuru highway.

Police said the accident happened after a Probox vehicle, which was ferrying an unknown number of passengers collided head-on with a lorry.

The Probox was heading towards Kericho town while the lorry was heading in the opposite direction.

An unknown number of passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to various hospitals in Kericho Town.

Area traffic commandant, Dorothy Muleke said the driver of the private vehicle was overtaking a fleet of vehicles when it got into a head-on collision with the lorry.

“We lost six passengers who were in the saloon car while those in the lorry escaped unhurt. We urge drivers to be careful on the roads especially now it’s raining,” she said.

Six passengers in the private vehicle died on the spot while one was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

This is the latest such accident to happen in a series that has been reported in the recent past.

More than 1,000 people have died in the last three months in separate accidents.

Many others are nursing wounds following the accidents.

There is a campaign to address the menace.