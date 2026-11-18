At least eight people, including a mother, her 14-day-old baby and a 10-year-old child, have been killed in a deadly overnight revenge attack at Janju village near Madogashe, along the Isiolo-Garissa border.

Police said the attack was linked to an earlier dispute over grazing fields, raising fears of renewed inter-community hostilities in the volatile border region.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephene Chebet confirmed the deaths, saying security teams had been dispatched to the scene to contain the situation and prevent further retaliatory attacks.

“We have teams on the ground and have so far confirmed eight deaths overnight,” Chebet said, warning that the death toll could rise.

The attackers also reportedly stole dozens of livestock, further escalating tensions among communities that depend on livestock keeping for their livelihoods.

The latest killings come amid a series of suspected revenge attacks reported in the Eldera-Modogashe and Garbatulla areas following the fatal shooting of a Borana herder.

On November 17, two men were reportedly shot dead along the Eldera-Modogashe road in Sericho Sub-County, in what police suspect was a retaliatory attack following the killing of a Borana man a day earlier.

A police patrol team dispatched to investigate found that the bodies had already been collected by locals for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the killings could have been linked to the earlier fatal shooting, prompting the mobilisation of additional officers from Garbatulla to conduct security patrols and prevent further violence.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, November 17, Hussein Aden Ure, a 42-year-old herder, was shot dead at Kambi Samaki in Garbatulla Sub-County in another suspected revenge attack.

Police said local authorities alerted officers that suspected attackers had shot the herder and stolen an unknown number of goats and sheep.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Ure’s body lying in a pool of blood with two gunshot wounds, including one to the head and another to the leg.

His family later collected the body and transported it to Benane Location in Lagdera Sub-County, Garissa County, for burial.

Police recovered 42 goats during the operation and handed them over to the family, while efforts continued to trace the remaining stolen livestock.

Investigators believe Ure’s killing may have been retaliation for Monday’s fatal shooting of a herder at Quri grazing field.

The successive attacks have heightened fears of renewed inter-community violence along the Isiolo-Garissa border, with security agencies intensifying patrols to prevent further bloodshed.

Police said investigations were ongoing, with efforts focused on recovering stolen livestock, identifying those responsible and restoring calm in the affected areas.