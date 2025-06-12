Eight people killed in separate mob lynching incidents

At least eight people were killed in separate incidents of mob lynching in the country.

Police discourage mob lynching and term the trend criminal. They want suspects to be surrendered for processing and prosecution.

The first incident was reported in Huruma area, Nairobi where two suspects were stoned to death and their bodies burnt.

They were accused of trying to steal a motorcycle when an alarm was raised alerting locals who joined and stoned them to death before setting the bodies on fire.

In Jamuhuri area, Nairobi a man was lynched by a mob in a failed robbery. The man is accused of trying to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian when an alarm was raised.

He was stoned to death.

In Mt Elgon’s Kapsokwony area a man who was accused of stealing potatoes from a farm in Kamuneru was stoned to death.

In Changamwe, Mombasa County, a man was stoned to death in Port Reiz area after he tried to steal household goods.

In Isiolo’s Kulamawe area, a man who was accused of stealing a television set was stoned and seriously wounded.

In Matungulu, Machakos County, one suspect was stoned to death after he and an accomplice tried to steal from a house.

They are accused of stealing windows from a house under construction. The accomplice ran and sought refuge at a police station in the area as a mob pursued him.

And a suspect was lynched while four others were rescued by police in an incident in Bahati, Nakuru County. The suspects were accused of being mobile phone snatchers.

The body was moved to the mortuary while the injured were taken to the local hospital amid investigations. The bodies of all the victims were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they are investigating the incidents with an aim of taking action.