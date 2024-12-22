Eight police commandos injured in IED attack in Wajir

Eight police officers were injured after their vehicle was hit by a bomb Khorof Haraar, Wajir County.

The incident happened on December 17 night between Khorof Haraar and Konton, police said. The vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

A joint team of police from the Special Operations Group, those from the Border Patrol Unit and those from Kotulo were on patrol on the route following reports there were al Shabaab militants operating there.

Police said the team was on board two vehicles including an Mrap and DCD vehicle.

The DCD vehicle that was leading ran over an Improvised Explosive Device that had been set up on the road badly damaging it.

It was dismembered by the impact leaving the eight officers with multiple injuries, police said.

The other vehicle that was trailing it stopped and helped to evacuate the injured to hospital.

The police said the incident happened at night giving an indication the terrorists may have had prior information on the movement.

The injured were rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Another team combed the area in vain.

Al-Shabaab terror group has been staging attacks in parts of the Kenya-Somalia border targeting security agents.

The gang has also been planting bombs on the roads targeting vehicles carrying security personnel.

The area is under the multi-agency security operation and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from the.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will for attacks before retreating to their areas of control.

Kenya has been staging operations to tame their activities.

Somalia has not had stable government to help in addressing such attacks.