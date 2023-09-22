Ekwee Ethuro Reappointed As HELB Chairperson For Five Years

President William Ruto has reappointed former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro as the Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for a period of five years.

In a gazette notice, the head of state said the former Senate speaker’s re-appointment was effective from September 19.

“President of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces William Ruto re-appoints Ekwee Ethuro to be the Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board, for a period of five years, with effect from the September 19, 2023,” the notice reads in part.

Ethuro was first appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, after losing his Turkana gubernatorial bid.

At HELB, Ethuro is tasked with providing leadership and direction to the Board in order to meet its statutory obligations.

Section 4 (1) (a) of the Higher Education Loans Board Act, grants him powers to chair all board meetings and ensure that the Board’s business is conducted in a fair and efficient manner.

He is also expected to guide and support the CEO and other members of the Board.

