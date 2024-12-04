Elderly Suspect Jailed for 50 Years for Defilement in Kisii 

A court in South Mugirango, Kisii sent to jail an elderly male suspect for defilement for 50 years.

John Mauti, 53 was found guilty after weeks of appearances at Etago court.

Magistrate Violet Moguche said the suspect constantly appeared ‘unremorseful’ for the beastly act.

The charge read that the suspect sexually assaulted a minor aged eight contrary to section 8 (1) as read with section 8 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The particulars are that on July 14 2024, at Nyabera Sub location at Etago Sub-County within Kisii County the appellant sexually assaulted the minor aged eight.

He also faced an alternative charge of the offence of committing indecent with a child contrary to the section 11 (1) of the sexual Offences Act.

Moguche described the act by the suspect disturbing during the sentence Tuesday.

“The life of the victim, only 8 years, will definitely take a turn as she would be forced to relive the harrowing memories of the ordeal that left her bleeding profusely and as a result had to undergo several surgical procedures in hospital.”

“The facts and substance of this case militate towards the issuance of a deterrent sentence upon the accused person,” stated Moguche in a ruling.

In the circumstance, she went on, the accused is sentenced to serve a term of 50 years imprisonment beginning from the date of his arrest.

The suspect, the court was told was well known to the suspects.

He now has 14 days to appeal.