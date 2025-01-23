Elders Ask Osoro to Apologize Over Slur on Matiang’i 

Elders from Masaba South Sub-County in Kisii Thursday urged for collective unity among the residents and the regional political leaders in backing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for president.

They said the bid by Matiangi should be a do or die assignment for all the leaders from Gusii irrespective of party affiliation.

Matiangi is yet to formerly announce his bid for the seat.

Matiangi as CS in the Uhuru Kenyatta government is credited for undertaking a raft of reforms especially in the education sector.

Speaking at a Masimba suburb, the elders from Masaba expressed concern with South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro for openly casting negative aspersions on the attempt by community to field Matiangi.

More other leaders among them Kisii Governor Simba Arati have since faulted the majority Chief Whip for decampaigning Matiangi in his home land.

“What Osoro has been saying about Matiangi reflects the growing level of immaturity among youthful leaders in the country. All we ask for now is sobriety, not careless talks which may scuttle our stake in for the highest seat in the land,” stated Mathew Tinga, group leader also former Councillor.

Tinga asked MP Osoro to tender an apology or face a revolt at the ballot.

“Your criticism of Matiangi is unwelcome at a time like this. In fact you should issue a public apology or you be decampaigned from home ahead of the 2027,” the elder stated.

Rangondi Moseti, also an elder, said Matiangi left a rich development legacy when he served under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“What else does Osoro need to be convinced that that Kenya sorely needs new visionary leadership? We need things streamlined and only Matiangi has the courage to do that,” he stated.