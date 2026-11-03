ELDOWAS Advertises Six Board of Directors Positions

Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company Limited (ELDOWAS) has advertised six vacancies on its Board of Directors, inviting eligible residents within its area of service to apply.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the company said the recruitment was being conducted by the Uasin Gishu County Government, its principal shareholder, to enhance public participation in decision-making on service delivery.

The company said the recruitment was guided by Article 174 of the Constitution of Kenya, which provides for public participation in governance and service delivery.

It further clarified that applicants must be residents of the company’s area of service to qualify for consideration.

The six vacancies will represent different stakeholder groups within the company’s service area.

According to the notice, two positions are reserved for representatives of the business membership organisations and manufacturing community. The candidates must be nominated by their respective registered stakeholder bodies.

Another position will be filled by a local professional nominated by a relevant professional body or another key primary stakeholder of equivalent standing.

Two other positions are reserved for representatives of different residents’ organisations recognised as ELDOWAS stakeholders.

The final position will represent persons with disabilities. Applicants must be registered with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities or be competent youth who meet the specified eligibility requirements.

ELDOWAS has directed interested candidates to visit its official website for detailed information on the qualifications, application requirements and recruitment procedure.

All applications must be submitted to the Uasin Gishu County Government offices by Monday, November 30, 2026, at 5pm.