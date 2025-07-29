Eliza Scanlen Siblings: Get to Know Annabel Scanlen

Eliza Jane Scanlen, born on January 6, 1999, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is an Australian actress and aspiring filmmaker.

Known for her compelling performances in both television and film, she has captivated audiences with her ability to portray complex, emotionally layered characters.

Scanlen’s career began in her teens, and her dedication to her craft has positioned her as one of Australia’s most promising talents.

Siblings

Eliza has a fraternal twin sister named Annabel Scanlen, with whom she shares a close bond.

Growing up in Sydney, the sisters spent their childhood engaging in imaginative play, creating sketches, plays, and entire fictional worlds in their garden.

In an interview with L’OFFICIEL USA on August 6, 2020, Eliza expressed gratitude for her sister, stating that Annabel’s presence has been integral to shaping her identity.

Annabel appears to maintain a private life, with no details about her career or personal endeavors readily available.

Career

Scanlen’s acting career began in 2015 with a minor role in the television series Do You Mind?, marking her entry into the industry while still in high school at Loreto Kirribilli in Sydney, from which she graduated in 2016.

Her breakthrough came that same year when she portrayed Tabitha Ford, a recurring character in the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away, a show known for launching the careers of actors like Naomi Watts and Chris Hemsworth.

This role showcased her ability to tackle intense characters, as she played an obsessive stalker, earning early recognition for her talent.

In 2018, Scanlen gained international acclaim for her portrayal of Amma Crellin in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, starring alongside Amy Adams.

Her performance as a troubled, enigmatic teenager was lauded for its depth and complexity, cementing her status as a rising star.

Scanlen transitioned to film in 2019, playing Milla Finlay in the Australian drama Babyteeth, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and earned critical praise for its poignant storytelling.

That same year, she portrayed Beth March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, sharing the screen with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep.

To prepare for this role, Scanlen resumed piano lessons, a skill she had learned as a child but abandoned at 13, to authentically embody the musically inclined Beth.

Her theater work includes a 2019 debut in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Lord of the Flies, where she played Eric, and a Broadway role as Mayella Ewell in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

In 2020, she starred as Lenora Laferty in the Netflix thriller The Devil All the Time and made her directorial debut with the controversial Australian short film Mukbang, which she also wrote.

Scanlen’s versatility continued to shine in 2021 with a role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and in 2022 as young Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady.

In 2023, she led as Jem Starling in The Starling Girl, and in 2024, she played Cecily Cardew in the National Theatre’s revival of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Her recent work includes the 2024 mystery film Caddo Lake and the 2025 BBC series Dope Girls, further showcasing her range across genres and mediums.

Accolades

In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter named Scanlen one of the “10 Rising Television Stars,” highlighting her potential following her role in Home and Away.

Her portrayal of Amma Crellin in Sharp Objects earned her the 2018 Breakthrough Award from Australians in Film, acknowledging her impact on the global stage.

The series itself received multiple accolades, including Golden Globe and Satellite Award nominations, with Scanlen’s performance noted for its intensity and nuance.

Her work in Babyteeth contributed to the film’s success at the Venice Film Festival, where it won several awards, and critics praised her ability to convey both vulnerability and strength.

Reviewers such as Ben Travers of IndieWire and Jason Bailey of The Playlist lauded her performance in The Starling Girl for its authenticity and emotional depth.