Raphael Alejandro Siblings: All About Dalila Bela and Bruce Salomon

Raphael Alejandro is a Canadian actor born on August 22, 2007, in Montreal, Quebec.

At just 17 years old, he has already made a significant mark in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talent in television and film.

With a Panamanian father and a Brazilian mother, Alejandro’s diverse heritage influences his multifaceted approach to acting.

He began his career at the tender age of four, inspired by his older siblings who were already immersed in the world of performing arts.

Known for his roles in popular projects like Once Upon a Time, Bunk’d, and Jungle Cruise, Alejandro has quickly become a recognizable name, captivating audiences with his charm and versatility.

Raphael is the youngest of three siblings, all of whom share a passion for acting.

His older sister, Dalila Bela, born on October 5, 2001, is a well-known actress recognized for her roles in Odd Squad, Anne with an E, and Dead Hearts.

Dalila began acting at age five, setting the stage for her siblings to follow.

Her work has earned her multiple Young Artist Awards, reflecting her talent and dedication.

Raphael’s older brother, Bruce Salomon, also entered the acting world at age four, appearing in projects like Odd Squad, Jingle All the Way 2, Supernatural, and Psych.

Career

Alejandro’s acting career began with commercials before he landed his first major television role at age five as Roland, Robin Hood’s son, in ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

This role marked the start of a prolific career, with appearances in series like Almost Human, where he played Victor Haseman, and Olympus, where he portrayed Tisander.

His film credits include Kindergarten Cop 2 and Badge of Honor, but he gained significant recognition for his role as Hugo in the 2017 comedy How to Be a Latin Lover, starring alongside Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez.

Alejandro’s work continued to flourish with roles in Disney’s Bunk’d as Matteo Silva across multiple seasons and the 2021 film Jungle Cruise, where he worked with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

He has also lent his voice to animated projects like The Rocketeer and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

In 2024, Alejandro starred in the Netflix coming-of-age film Incoming, showcasing his ability to tackle diverse roles.

Accolades

For his role in Almost Human, Alejandro received a Young Artist Award nomination, highlighting his promising start.

He also won a Joey Award, which honors young Canadian performers, for his performance in Kindergarten Cop 2.

His work in Bunk’d contributed to the series’ nomination for a Daytime Emmy, further cementing his reputation as a skilled young actor.

Beyond awards, Alejandro’s ability to work alongside industry giants like Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Salma Hayek speaks to his growing influence.

He also uses his platform to advocate for causes like breast cancer awareness and environmental issues, inspired by personal experiences, including his mother’s early detection of breast cancer.