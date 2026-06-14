Teen shot and buses torched in Manhattan after historic NBA win for Knicks

A teenager was shot and buses destroyed during chaotic scenes in New York City that marred jubilant celebrations for the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win. The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94–90 in game five on Saturday to clinch the title for the first time in more than half a century.

The game was in Texas, but New Yorkers took to their hometown streets in droves to toast the milestone for fans and the city.

As crowds swelled into the early hours, gunfire rang out near Times Square, a 17-year-old was wounded and school buses that had transported World Cup fans were torched. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in that incident.

Knicks owner James Dolan had called for restraint following his team’s victory against the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

“We need to tell everybody in New York that we know that they’re celebrating, we want them to have a great time,” said Dolan, interrupting Knicks player Josh Hart’s news conference. “Please be safe. Don’t get hurt, don’t hurt anybody.”

But celebrations turned violent as fans spilling out of bars and viewing parties clashed with officers in Midtown Manhattan.

In a statement to the BBC, the NYPD said crowds became “increasingly destructive” with “many incidents of incredibly reckless and dangerous behaviour”.

Five yellow school buses were set alight or destroyed with bats and people jumping on them, the force said.

They had been used to shuttle World Cup football fans back to Times Square following a match between Brazil and Morocco.

Revellers were photographed swarming and climbing on to the roofs of the buses, with some also getting inside the vehicles and posing for photos.

Bystanders gathered around one of the buses, some taking pictures and videos, as it was engulfed in flames.

Police cars were also targeted, the NYPD said, with some people using bats to damage them and jumping on top of them, shattering windshields.

Gunshots were reported near 42nd Street and Broadway at around 02:00 EDT (06:00 GMT) on Sunday, prompting people to run for cover.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot, officials said. Preliminary reports indicated no fatalities.

The victim was transported to hospital in an NYPD vehicle as an ambulance couldn’t access 43rd Street because of the crowds, police said.

Three people of interest were taken into custody and a firearm recovered from the scene.

Police said other disorder included four slashings/stabbings, destruction of private vehicles, people lighting fireworks in large crowds, brawls and crowds refusing to disperse.

Sixty-three people were arrested, the NYPD said.

Charges included assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Ten police officers were injured overnight, the force said, including one member of the NYPD who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle.

Earlier a party atmosphere had taken hold across the city.

Emergency service workers shouted “Let’s go Knicks” through loudspeakers, while strangers hugged and shook hands, and drivers honked their horns.

“Oh my God. It’s like New Year’s Eve times ⁠20,” Carol Marino, who had watched the game in a bar, told Reuters news agency.

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m so happy,” added Mathieu Ogno, who spoke to the Associated Press news agency at a watch party in Central Park following the Knicks’ win.

Official celebrations will take place in the city on Thursday with a parade and a city hall ceremony, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office announced.

By BBC News