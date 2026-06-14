Mudavadi says Ruto to secure petition free win in 2027 polls

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, has expressed confidence that the President William Ruto will secure a petition-free victory in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a church service and dedication ceremony at C.C.I Church in Olokarere, Narok East, and later at a fundraiser to aid 184 churches in Angata Barrikoi in Kilgoris, Narok County, Mudavadi urged the communities living in the larger Rift Valley region to overwhelmingly support President Ruto’s re-election bid 2027 to ensure a decisive and petition-free outcome.

“We are sure of TUTAM for President Ruto and now we are working on a petition-free victory come 2027. We believe President Ruto will win fairly and transparently,” he stated.

“This victory will be as a result of the vote that Kenyans will cast voluntarily. No one will be coerced. What we are urging Kenyans is to register in large numbers and turn out to vote come August 2027. The IEBC will be conducting another round of mass voter registration before we get into the campaigns and this will be another opportunity for Kenyans to come out and be counted.”

Mudavadi said that Kenya should strive for an election free from post-election disputes and court petitions, noting that prolonged election contests often create political uncertainty, weaken national cohesion, and divert attention from the country’s development agenda.

He said the confidence that Kenyans have instilled in President Ruto is beacuse of his development track record.

He said President Ruto’s administration has provided tangible projects including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridor connecting Mombasa to Busia through Narok, as evidence of the government’s efforts to enhance connectivity, spur economic growth and create job opportunities.

Mudavadi further called on Kenyan leaders and citizens to keep politics out of schools, stressing that educational institutions should remain centres of learning and character development for future generations.

Addressing recent incidents of unrest in schools, Mudavadi questioned how flammable substances such as petrol find their way into school compounds.

He urged parents to engage their children on matters of discipline, responsibility, and respect for school regulations, warning that parents will ultimately bear the financial burden of property destruction caused by students.

Accompanying the Prime Cabinet Secretary were Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Narok Women Representative Rebecca Tonkei, Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah, Education Principal Secretary John Ololtua, Kilgoris MP, Julius Sunkuli among other leaders from Narok County.

The leaders expressed confidence that after President Ruto’s term, Kenyans will rally their support for Mudavadi in 2032.

Led by Narok Women Representative Rebecca Tonkei the leaders said the trust bestowed on Mudavadi by President Ruto is evident that come 2032 Mudavadi will be the choice for Kenyans.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary is one of the Senior-most leaders that are helping the President to take this country to the next level. We have seen how Mudavadi is supporting the President’s agenda. We are assuring him that come 2032 as a community and as a region we will support him take over from Ruto.” said Tonkei.