Factory worker dies after machine accident in Mau Summit, Nakuru

Police in Nakuru County are investigating a workplace death incident after a 31-year-old factory worker succumbed to injuries sustained in a machine accident while on duty.

The incident was reported on Saturday morning at around 9:31 a.m. by a supervisor from Tywood Company Ltd, located in Ketigoi Village, Koige Sub-Location.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Peter Paul Musyoka, was operating a marine board machine on June 13 at around 10 a.m. when the equipment developed a mechanical fault.

Police said the malfunction caused a marine board to be forcefully ejected from the machine, striking the worker in the abdomen. He also sustained a fracture on his left hand during the incident.

He was immediately rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital for specialized care due to the severity of his injuries.

Despite medical intervention, Musyoka succumbed to his injuries at around 10 p.m. while undergoing treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the scene was visited, processed, and documented by investigators.

The body was moved to the Nakuru PGH mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the matter as a suspected industrial accident as investigations continue to determine whether safety protocols were followed at the workplace.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi have arrested two suspects following the death of an unidentified man who was allegedly assaulted during an altercation along Accra Road in the central business district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday and was reported to Central Police Station by a member of the public, Evanson Kilemi.

According to the report, Kilemi was walking along Accra Road near Tsavo Lane at around 1 a.m. when he encountered a crowd confronting a man accused of attacking another person with a piece of wood.

Upon making inquiries, he found an unidentified male adult lying on the ground in severe pain and immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the scene and found one suspect being restrained by members of the public.

Police also found the injured victim lying face down, bleeding heavily from a head injury and groaning in pain. He had sustained a deep cut on the lower lip and serious head injuries believed to have been inflicted using a wooden object.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving emergency treatment from medics.

During investigations at the scene, members of the public identified a second suspect, Julius Kaora Miriti, 41, who was allegedly in the company of the first suspect during the incident. He was subsequently arrested by police.

The motive behind the confrontation had not been established by the time of filing the report.

The two suspects have been placed in police custody pending further investigations.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the area before the body of the deceased was moved to Nairobi’s City Mortuary for preservation, identification and post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.