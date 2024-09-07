Elizabeth Lail Siblings: All About Kathryn Dean Lail

Elizabeth Lail, born on March 25, 1992, in Williamson County, Texas, is an American actress known for her diverse roles in television and film.

She gained prominence for portraying Anna in the ABC series Once Upon a Time, which marked her breakthrough in the industry.

Lail is also recognized for her lead role as Guinevere Beck in the psychological thriller series You and as Jenny Banks in NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

Siblings

Elizabeth has one older sister named Kathryn Dean Lail.

Growing up together, Elizabeth and Kathryn shared a close bond, which is often reflected in Elizabeth’s interviews and social media posts.

While there is limited public information about Kathryn’s professional life, she has been supportive of Elizabeth’s acting career.

Career

Lail began her acting journey at the age of 14, inspired by a community theater production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

After graduating from Asheboro High School in 2010, she pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, graduating in 2014.

Lail’s career took off when she was cast as Anna in the ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time during its fourth season in 2014.

This role marked her breakthrough in the industry. Following this, she starred as Amy Hughes in the Freeform horror series Dead of Summer and gained widespread recognition for her role as Guinevere Beck in the psychological thriller series You.

Her performance in You earned her a nomination for Best Actress in Streaming Presentation at the 45th Saturn Awards.

In addition to her television work, Lail has appeared in several films, including Countdown and Mack & Rita.

She is set to portray Vanessa Shelly in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered on October 27, 2023.

Lail’s career continues to evolve, showcasing her versatility as an actress across various genres.

Notable roles

Lail has achieved significant milestones throughout her acting career, establishing herself as a prominent figure in television and film.

Her breakthrough role came in 2014 when she was cast as Anna in the ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time, which introduced her to a wider audience.

Following this, she starred as Amy Hughes in the Freeform supernatural series Dead of Summer in 2016.

Lail gained further acclaim for her role as Guinevere Beck in the psychological thriller series You, which premiered in 2018 on Lifetime and later on Netflix.

Her performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress in Streaming Presentation at the 45th Saturn Awards, highlighting her talent in a competitive genre.

In addition to her television work, Lail has appeared in several films, including the horror movie Countdown and the comedy Mack & Rita.

She also portrayed Vanessa Shelly in the film adaptation of the popular video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered on October 27, 2023.

Lail’s versatility and dedication to her craft continue to garner her recognition and opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Lail married pediatric dentist Nieku Manshadi in April 2021.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s party in Williamsburg, Virginia in 2019 and started as friends before progressing to dating.

Nieku Manshadi is an acclaimed pediatric dentist who views his work as an opportunity to make dental visits enjoyable for kids and their parents.

He is of Iranian descent and was born on March 27, 1982, making him 41 years old as of 2023.

Manshadi proposed to Lail on a weekend vacation in Montauk, New York in August 2020, using Lail’s grandmother’s wedding ring.

Their intimate wedding ceremony with only 22 guests took place in Stone Ridge, New York in April 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.