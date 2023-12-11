Renowned as a British Record Executive, Elliot Grainge has carved his niche in the music industry, amassing a substantial net worth of $18 million. Born on November 6, 1993, Grainge’s journey reflects not only financial success but also a profound impact on the trajectory of emerging artists.

Elliot Grainge’s Net Worth

Elliot Grainge net worth standing is a testament to his success in the competitive realm of the music industry. With a net worth estimated at $18 million, Grainge’s journey as a British Record Executive has not only brought him financial prosperity but has also positioned him as a key player in shaping the careers of rising talents.

Who is Elliot Grainge?

Elliot Grainge’s professional narrative is anchored in his role as the CEO of the record label 10K Projects. Born in London and raised in Los Angeles, California, Grainge’s familial ties to the music industry run deep—his father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, and his mother is an entertainment lawyer.

After completing his education at the University of Southern California, Grainge embarked on his career, initially working at United Talent Agency. In 2014, he took a bold step and founded his own talent management company, Milk & Honey. This venture quickly gained prominence for representing a roster of successful artists, including Lil Nas X, Saweetie, and Tierra Whack.

In a strategic move in 2018, Grainge sold Milk & Honey to Warner Music Group, marking a significant chapter in his career. Subsequently, he assumed the role of CEO at 10K Projects, a move that would contribute to the label’s meteoric rise in the music industry.

10K Projects

Elliot Grainge’s leadership at 10K Projects has been instrumental in elevating the label to a prominent position in the music landscape. With a focus on fostering innovative marketing strategies, such as TikTok campaigns, Grainge has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of artists under the 10K Projects umbrella. Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and Internet Money are among the notable talents associated with the label.

Elliot Grainge Height

Beyond his professional endeavors, Elliot Grainge is recognized for his distinctive physical presence. Standing at a height of 183 cm (6 feet 1 inch) and weighing 72 kg (159 lbs), Grainge’s tall and slender physique adds to his charismatic persona.

Elliot Grainge Biography

Born in London in 1988 and raised in Los Angeles, Elliot Grainge’s background is as unique as it is impressive. His familial connection to the music industry, combined with an entrepreneurial spirit, has propelled him to the forefront of the music business.

From his early days at United Talent Agency to the founding of Milk & Honey and later assuming the role of CEO at 10K Projects, Grainge’s journey is characterized by innovation and a keen eye for emerging talent.

Elliot Grainge Career

Elliot Grainge’s career trajectory is a testament to his prowess as both a talent manager and a record label executive. His tenure at Milk & Honey, marked by groundbreaking artist representation, laid the foundation for his subsequent role as CEO of 10K Projects. The label’s exponential growth under Grainge’s guidance positions him as a rising star in the realm of independent record labels.

As he continues to shape the future of music through strategic leadership and innovative approaches, Elliot Grainge’s net worth of $18 million is not just a financial milestone but a reflection of his profound impact on the evolving landscape of the music industry.