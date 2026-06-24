Emiliano Martínez Siblings: All About Alejandro Martínez

Damián Emiliano Martínez Romero, popularly known as Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, is an Argentine professional footballer born on September 2, 1992, in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

He plays as a goalkeeper and is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, particularly renowned for his penalty-saving expertise and commanding presence in goal.

Martínez currently plays for Premier League club Aston Villa and is a key member of the Argentina national team.

He rose from humble beginnings in a football-loving family to become a World Cup hero, known for his charismatic personality, emotional leadership, and clutch performances on the biggest stages.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Emiliano grew up in a close-knit family in Mar del Plata as one of five children. He has four siblings, consisting of three brothers and one sister.

His brother Alejandro Martínez has been publicly supportive of his career and is involved in racing as a driver.

He has spoken about the sacrifices his family made, including times of financial hardship that motivated his move abroad as a teenager.

Career

Martínez began his football journey in the youth ranks of Independiente before joining Arsenal’s academy in 2010 at the age of 17.

Also Read: Jarell Quansah Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Player

His early years at Arsenal involved significant loan spells to gain experience, including stints at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe, and Reading.

These moves helped him develop as a reliable goalkeeper across different leagues and styles of play.

He broke through at Arsenal during the 2019–2020 season, stepping up impressively when called upon and contributing to FA Cup and Community Shield successes.

In 2020, he transferred to Aston Villa for around £20 million, where he quickly established himself as a star.

At Villa, he set club records for clean sheets in a Premier League season and became known for his shot-stopping and distribution.

Over time, he has earned leadership roles and long-term contracts, solidifying his status at the club while helping the team in European competitions.

Internationally, Martínez debuted for Argentina in 2021 and rapidly became the first-choice goalkeeper.

He left Argentina young to pursue his dream and support his family, a story he often reflects on as fuel for his performances.

Accolades

With Argentina, Martínez won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América tournaments, and the 2022 Finalissima.

He earned the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper in the 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup, and 2024 Copa América.

Individually, he has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper twice in 2022 and 2024 and has won the Yashin Trophy twice in 2023 and 2024.

At the club level, he has secured multiple FA Cups and Community Shields with Arsenal, along with domestic successes with Aston Villa.