Jarell Quansah Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Player

Jarell Amorin Quansah is an English professional footballer born on January 29, 2003, in Warrington, England.

He plays for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and has earned caps for the senior England national team.

Quansah came through the ranks at Liverpool, joining their academy at the age of five, and established himself as a promising defender known for his aerial ability, ball-playing skills, and physical presence.

Of Ghanaian descent on his father’s side, he represents England internationally while maintaining strong family ties to his footballing heritage.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jarell is the youngest of four siblings and grew up in a close-knit family in Warrington that played a significant role in supporting his football development.

His older brother Keenan Quansah is also a professional footballer, a defender who has played for clubs including Accrington Stanley and currently features in non-league football with sides such as Hereford FC or Slough Town.

The family also includes Marley and sister Aliyah, who has pursued academic achievements, including a PhD.

Career

Quansah’s journey began at Liverpool’s academy, where he progressed steadily through the youth ranks and signed his first professional contract.

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He gained senior experience on loan at Bristol Rovers in League One during the 2023 season, making over a dozen appearances that helped him adapt to competitive first-team football.

Returning to Liverpool, he broke into the first team under manager Jürgen Klopp and later successors, featuring in Premier League matches, cup competitions, and European games.

His breakthrough moments included substitute appearances at Anfield and growing into a rotational role in central defence alongside established stars.

In July 2025, Quansah transferred permanently to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth an initial £30 million plus add-ons, seeking more regular playing time.

At Leverkusen, he quickly adapted to the Bundesliga’s demands, contributing goals and strong defensive performances while continuing to develop under high-pressure European competition.

On the international stage, he has represented England at various youth levels, captaining and excelling in tournaments, before earning senior call-ups and participating in major competitions such as the World Cup.

Accolades

With Liverpool, Quansah won the Premier League title in the 2024/25 season, multiple EFL Cups (including 2021/22 and 2023/24), and the FA Community Shield.

On the international front, he triumphed with England’s U19 team at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022 and secured the UEFA European Under-21 Championship title in 2025 with the U21 side.

He has also earned individual recognition, such as a place in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament.