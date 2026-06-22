Tino Livramento Siblings: Getting to Know Louis and Paloma

Valentino Francisco Livramento, born on 12 November 2002 in Croydon, England, is an English professional footballer who plays as a full-back, primarily on the right, for Premier League club Newcastle United.

The athletic and versatile defender is known for his blistering pace, overlapping runs, defensive solidity, and ability to play on either flank.

A product of Chelsea’s renowned academy, Livramento has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in English football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tino has two older siblings, a brother named Louis and a sister named Paloma.

The brothers often played football together in the family garden during their childhood in the Sutton area of South London, which helped spark and nurture Tino’s early passion for the game.

Louis has been involved in amateur football, playing as a central midfielder for sides such as Nork FC.

Paloma was noted for her lively personality growing up.

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Career

Livramento began his football journey at local club Roundshaw before joining Chelsea’s academy, where he excelled and was named the club’s Academy Player of the Year in 2020–21.

He left Chelsea in 2021 to seek first-team opportunities at Southampton, making his Premier League debut at the age of 18 and impressing with 30 league appearances over two seasons despite an injury setback.

In August 2023, he transferred to Newcastle United, quickly adapting to Eddie Howe’s system and becoming a regular in the squad.

His dynamic performances on the right flank have contributed to Newcastle’s attacking transitions and defensive resilience.

By the 2025–26 season, he had accumulated significant Premier League experience and played a key role in the team’s cup successes.

Internationally, after representing England at various youth levels including the Under-21 European Championship triumph, he earned his first senior caps in 2024 and featured in subsequent squads.

Accolades

With Newcastle United, Livramento was part of the squad that won the EFL Cup in the 2024–25 season, starting in the final against Liverpool as the club claimed its first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

He also contributed during their runs in other competitions.

At youth level, he won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England in 2025 and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Individually, he received Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Season award for 2020–21.