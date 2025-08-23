Emily in Paris assistant director dies ‘suddenly’ during filming

A man working on the hit show Emily in Paris has died during filming in Venice for the fifth season.

La Repubblica named the man as 47-year-old Diego Borella, who was an assistant director on the show.

Medics were called to Hotel Danieli in the city at around 19:00 local time (18:00 BST) on Thursday, but were unable to save him, the newspaper said.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family,” a spokesperson from Paramount Television Studios, who produce the show for Netflix, told BBC News.

La Repubblica reports that Borella died after collapsing in front of colleagues as they were preparing to film a scene.

The show’s medical staff attempted to treat Borella, but he died at the scene, it added.

Filming of Emily in Paris was reportedly suspended temporarily after his death.

“Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the Paramount Television Studios statement continued.

Romantic comedy series Emily in Paris first hit the screens during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The hit show stars Lily Collins as American marketing executive Emily Cooper, and follows her life as she works at a firm in Paris.

In season four, which came out in 2024, Emily moves to Rome to open a new office.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

The fifth season is due to air later this year.

By BBC News