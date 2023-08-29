Eminem Asks Aspiring Republican Candidate To Stop Rapping His Songs

Legal representatives for renowned rapper Eminem have issued a letter to Vivek Ramaswamy, an emerging Republican presidential contender, requesting that he refrain from rapping to the artist’s songs during his campaign activities.

This call comes on the heels of Ramaswamy’s spontaneous rendition of Eminem’s hit “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair over a week ago.

Dated August 23, the letter, dispatched by Eminem’s record label BMI, outlines the artist’s objection to Ramaswamy’s use of his musical compositions in campaign performances.

The biotech entrepreneur, aiming to challenge the presumed 2024 Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, has confirmed his compliance with Eminem’s request.

BMI conveyed that any future utilization of Eminem’s works by the Vivek 2024 campaign would be regarded as a “material breach” of the license agreement.

Responding with a touch of humor, campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin invoked an Eminem lyric, humorously noting, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”

Mr. Ramaswamy, who recently demonstrated his political prowess during a strong performance in the Republican debate, jestingly posted on X (formerly Twitter), quoting an Eminem lyric: “Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?”

At 38 years old, Ramaswamy is emerging as a political force, positioning himself as an outsider dedicated to advancing former President Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The tradition of politicians receiving cease and desist letters for their campaign song choices is a well-known facet of American politics. Former President Trump encountered a barrage of such letters from musical icons, including the Rolling Stones, Queen, Adele, and Pharrell Williams, who contested his use of their music at campaign and presidential events.

In 2008, the Foo Fighters took a stand against Republican candidate John McCain for employing their song “My Hero” during his presidential campaign. Additionally, musician Jackson Browne pursued legal action against the campaign to halt the use of his song “Running on Empty.”

