Emma Roberts Net Worth

Emma Roberts, an American actress, model, and singer, has amassed a substantial net worth of $25 million through her diverse career in the entertainment industry. As the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Hollywood icon Julia Roberts, Emma has carved her own path to success, establishing herself as a prominent figure in film and television.

Early Life

Born on February 10, 1991, in Rhinebeck, New York, Emma Roberts was destined for stardom with her lineage deeply rooted in the entertainment world. Making her on-screen debut at the tender age of nine in the film “Blow,” alongside Johnny Depp, Emma quickly rose to prominence. Her breakthrough role came as Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous,” earning her critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.

Emma Roberts Acting Career

Emma Roberts’ career flourished with starring roles in a variety of film and television projects. From the box office hit “Nancy Drew” to the comedy horror series “Scream Queens,” Emma showcased her versatility and range as an actress.

Notable appearances include “Hotel for Dogs,” “Scream 4,” “The Art of Getting By,” and “American Horror Story,” where she captivated audiences with her compelling performances.

Emma Roberts Music Career

In addition to her acting endeavors, Emma Roberts explored her musical talents, releasing her debut album, “Unfabulous and More,” in 2005. The album featured tracks from her television show “Unfabulous” and garnered praise from fans and critics alike. With singles like “I Wanna Be” and “Dummy,” Emma showcased her vocal prowess and musical creativity.

Personal Life

Beyond the spotlight, Emma Roberts’ personal life has been subject to public interest, including her relationships and real estate ventures. From her engagement to actor Evan Peters to her current relationship with Garrett Hedlund, Emma’s romantic endeavors have made headlines. Additionally, her investments in luxury properties, including homes in Los Feliz and Hollywood Hills, reflect her sophisticated taste and financial acumen.

Emma Roberts Net Worth

