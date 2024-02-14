fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Emma Roberts Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Emma Roberts Net Worth

    Emma Roberts, an American actress, model, and singer, has amassed a substantial net worth of $25 million through her diverse career in the entertainment industry. As the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Hollywood icon Julia Roberts, Emma has carved her own path to success, establishing herself as a prominent figure in film and television.

    Emma Roberts Net Worth $25 Million
    Date of Birth February 10, 1991
    Place of Birth Rhinebeck, New York
    Nationality American
    Profession  

    Early Life

    Born on February 10, 1991, in Rhinebeck, New York, Emma Roberts was destined for stardom with her lineage deeply rooted in the entertainment world. Making her on-screen debut at the tender age of nine in the film “Blow,” alongside Johnny Depp, Emma quickly rose to prominence. Her breakthrough role came as Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous,” earning her critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.

    Emma Roberts Net Worth

    Emma Roberts Acting Career

    Emma Roberts’ career flourished with starring roles in a variety of film and television projects. From the box office hit “Nancy Drew” to the comedy horror series “Scream Queens,” Emma showcased her versatility and range as an actress.

    Also Read: Dan Aykroyd Net Worth

    Notable appearances include “Hotel for Dogs,” “Scream 4,” “The Art of Getting By,” and “American Horror Story,” where she captivated audiences with her compelling performances.

    Emma Roberts Music Career

    In addition to her acting endeavors, Emma Roberts explored her musical talents, releasing her debut album, “Unfabulous and More,” in 2005. The album featured tracks from her television show “Unfabulous” and garnered praise from fans and critics alike. With singles like “I Wanna Be” and “Dummy,” Emma showcased her vocal prowess and musical creativity.

    Emma Roberts Net Worth

    Personal Life

    Beyond the spotlight, Emma Roberts’ personal life has been subject to public interest, including her relationships and real estate ventures. From her engagement to actor Evan Peters to her current relationship with Garrett Hedlund, Emma’s romantic endeavors have made headlines. Additionally, her investments in luxury properties, including homes in Los Feliz and Hollywood Hills, reflect her sophisticated taste and financial acumen.

    Emma Roberts Net Worth

    Emma Roberts net worth is $25 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Emilio Estevez Net Worth

    Emma Roberts Net Worth

     
    What Is Emmitt Smith Net Worth In 2024

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X