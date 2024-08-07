Paris 2024 Olympics: Emmanuel Wanyonyi Wins Men’s 800m Heat 2

The men’s 800m first round at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw remarkable performances from Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Wycliffe Kinyamal, and Koitatoi Kidali. Their impressive runs set the stage for what promises to be an exciting semifinal.

800M Race Highlights

Heat 1: Marco Arop of Canada stood out with a strong performance, finishing second with a time of 1:45.74, securing his spot in the semifinals. He trailed Belgium’s Eliott Crestan, who won the heat with a time of 1:45.51. Australia’s Peyton Craig rounded out the top three with a time of 1:45.81.

Heat 2: Botswanan sprinter Tshepiso Masalela finished third with a time of 1:45.58, while Gabriel Tual of France won the heat with a time of 1:45.13. Ireland’s Mark English was second with 1:45.15. Kidali finished fifth and will have to qualify for the semifinal through the repechage round.

Heat 3: Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a standout performance, winning his heat with a time of 1:44.64. He was followed by Catalin Tecuceanu in second place with 1:44.80 and Andreas Kramer in third with 1:44.93.

Heat 4: Djamel Sedjati of Algeria led the qualifiers with a time of 1:45.84. Great Britain’s Elliot Giles came second with 1:45.93, and America’s Hobbs Kessler completed the podium with a time of 1:44.93.

Heat 5: Wycliffe Kinyamal secured a podium finish with a time of 1:45.86. Great Britain’s Ben Pattison won the race, with South Africa’s Edmund du Plessis finishing second.

Heat 6: Spain’s Mohamed Attaoui won the heat, with America’s Bryce Hoppel finishing second and Great Britain’s Max Burgin completing the podium.