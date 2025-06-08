Empowerment is Unstoppable as is Central to Bottom-Up Economic Transformation, DP Says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Sunday empowerment of youth, women, and vulnerable groups will continue as it boosts efforts to improve their lives.

Speaking during Empowerment Programmein Thika Town Constituency, Kiambu County, Kindiki said empowerment is not an attempt at bribing the people for support but genuine effort to turn around their livelihoods.

“No amount of noise will stop the ongoing economic empowerment program because we are focused and determined to improve the lives of our people,” said Prof. Kindiki.

He explained that the government empowerment programs are not only restricted to monetary initiatives but also the provision of critical amenities such as modern markets, creation of jobs and employment opportunities for all and others.

He dismissed those opposed to the efforts, saying they should learn to support those in need to be uplifted and stop being selfish.

“They only want to take advantage of them during elections when they can hand them free things like aprons, reflectors and other non-essential items. We are doing it differently because we want to empower them now and we will do it without fear whether there are elections or not,” he added.

He cited several development programs and projects ongoing in the country including construction of over 400 modern markets, affordable houses, thousands of new electricity connections, revival of stalled roads and new ones aimed at stimulating the nation’s socio-economic transformation.

“As the Deputy President, I’m focused on assisting the President to deliver the nation’s development agenda. I’m working hard to ensure the President’s promises are fulfilled…I will continue being a Mr Yes man to the President and wananchi because we must all learn the virtue of humility,” DP assured.

He also said interventions in the agriculture sector have borne fruit, citing huge earnings by coffee and tea farmers promising more returns as the government intensifies reforms in the sub sectors.

“We are creating coffee millionaires through comprehensive reforms in the sector. This year, farmers have more than doubled their earnings; from Sh60 per kilo of cherry to over Sh120. Some factories are paying Sh160. We will not tire because they can still earn more,” he indicated.