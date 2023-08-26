Energy Committee Summons CS Chirchir, Kenya Power Boss Siror Over Nationwide Blackout

Parliament’s Energy Committee has summoned Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror to explain the cause of the Friday nationwide blackout.

The blackout dragged into Saturday morning with the lighting company explaining that it was working toward restoring power in the affected areas.

Among those affected included Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has since apologized over the blackout that inconvenienced travelers.

“I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness,” he said.

The CS also said that he will be making an announcement in regards to the power outage later today.

“I will be announcing the decision we will make tomorrow 9am at JKIA after a meeting with the leadership of the airport,” Murkomen said.

Business owners that rely on power continue to count losses especially those within the Nairobi Central Business District.

Many businesses remained closed as others opted to use generators.

Here are some comments on X:

Whenever there is Kenya Power blackout Nationwide and JKIA can't afford back up generator reasons being petrol prices are high, just know that something fishy is going on. KPLC in conjunction with the government probably they are smuggling something in the country. pic.twitter.com/mWDOqw7kXQ — Cypy The Great (@Cypy254) August 26, 2023

“My good friends, we are developing, and by September we will have a mechanism where you can get your bodaboda that does not need petrol, that will be run on electricity and that is financed by not a predatory system,” – @WilliamsRuto on 1st June 2023. Is Kenya Power ready? pic.twitter.com/WGPCjM18wD — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) August 26, 2023

The energy sector leadership/ management 1. CS Energy – Davis Chirchir 2. CEO KenGen – Abraham Serem 3. CEO Kenya Power – Joseph Siror 4. CEO Kenya Pipeline – Joe Sang 5. CEO EPRA – Daniel Kiptoo And you are shocked by power blackout countrywide. @KenyaPower_Care — Rein (@Asamoh_) August 26, 2023

Bwana we have not healed from the corruption in Nyayo house and Gashagwa has already squandered KPLC power. JKIA has no single back up generator but our football hall in Ochot Odong has one! The enemy is Kenya Power today. — Cypy The Great (@Cypy254) August 26, 2023

