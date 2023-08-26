Energy Committee Summons CS Chirchir, Kenya Power Boss Siror Over Nationwide Blackout

in NEWS

Parliament’s Energy Committee has summoned Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror to explain the cause of the Friday nationwide blackout.

The blackout dragged into Saturday morning with the lighting company explaining that it was working toward restoring power in the affected areas.

Among those affected included Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has since apologized over the blackout that inconvenienced travelers.

“I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness,” he said.

The CS also said that he will be making an announcement in regards to the power outage later today.

“I will be announcing the decision we will make tomorrow 9am at JKIA after a meeting with the leadership of the airport,” Murkomen said.

Business owners that rely on power continue to count losses especially those within the Nairobi Central Business District.

Many businesses remained closed as others opted to use generators.

