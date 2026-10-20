Enrico Letta Siblings: Getting to Know Vincenzo Letta

Enrico Letta is an Italian politician and academic born on 20 August 1966 in Pisa, Tuscany.

He is the son of Giorgio Letta, a mathematics professor specializing in probability theory at the University of Pisa and a member of the Accademia dei Lincei, and Anna Banchi, who has Sardinian and Tuscan roots.

Part of his childhood was spent in Strasbourg, where his father taught as a visiting professor, an experience that contributed to his early European outlook.

He studied at the Liceo Classico Galileo Galilei in Pisa, earned a degree in political science from the University of Pisa, and later obtained a PhD in European Community Law from the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies.

Letta is married to journalist Gianna Fregonara and has three sons: Giacomo, Lorenzo, and Francesco.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Enrico has one sibling, a younger brother named Vincenzo Letta, born in 1971.

However, information about Vincenzo remains limited, as he has largely stayed out of the political spotlight that surrounds his brother and other family members.

His uncles include the well-known centre-right figure Gianni Letta, a longtime advisor to Silvio Berlusconi, and the archaeologist Cesare Letta, while one aunt, Maria Teresa Letta, previously served as vice president of the Italian Red Cross.

Career

Letta began his professional path in academic and research roles before entering frontline politics.

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In the early 1990s he worked closely with Beniamino Andreatta, serving as chief of staff at the Foreign Ministry, and held positions such as secretary general of the Agenzia di Ricerche e Legislazione.

He rose quickly in Christian Democratic and later centre-left circles, becoming president of the European Young Christian Democrats and deputy secretary of the Italian People’s Party.

In 1998, at age 32, he was appointed Minister for Community Policies in the government of Massimo D’Alema, making him one of the youngest ministers in the history of the Italian Republic.

He subsequently served as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Crafts.

Elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2001, he later sat in the European Parliament from 2004 to 2006.

In Romano Prodi’s second government he held the post of Secretary of the Council of Ministers. A founding figure of the Democratic Party, he served as its deputy secretary from 2009 to 2013.

In April 2013 he became Prime Minister of Italy, leading a grand coalition government until February 2014.

After leaving office he moved into academia, becoming Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po from 2015 to 2021.

He returned to lead the Democratic Party as national secretary from 2021 to 2023, won a by-election to the Chamber of Deputies in 2021, and later resigned his parliamentary seat.

In recent years he has served as President of the Jacques Delors Institute and, since 2024, as Dean of the IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs in Madrid.

In 2023–2024 he prepared a high-level report on the future of the European Single Market for the EU institutions.

Accolades

Letta’s career is marked by a series of high-level political and institutional appointments rather than a long list of formal prizes.

Becoming one of Italy’s youngest ministers and later serving as Prime Minister of a broad coalition government stand among his most notable achievements.

His selection to author the influential report “Much More than a Market” on the future of the European Single Market, presented to the European Council, further underscored his standing as a respected European policy expert.

Leadership roles at Sciences Po, the Jacques Delors Institute, and IE University reflect recognition of his academic and international expertise.