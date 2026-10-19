Paolo Gentiloni Siblings: Meet Chiara and Filippo Gentiloni Silveri

Paolo Gentiloni Silveri, born on 22 November 1954 in Rome, Italy, is an Italian politician and professional journalist.

He descends from the noble Gentiloni Silveri family, with roots in the Marche region, including titles connected to Filottrano, Cingoli, and Macerata, and historical links to figures such as Vincenzo Ottorino Gentiloni, associated with the early 20th-century Gentiloni Pact that facilitated Catholic participation in Italian politics.

Raised in a Catholic environment, he attended a Montessori school in childhood, where he befriended Agnese Moro, daughter of former Prime Minister Aldo Moro, and later studied at the Classical Lyceum Torquato Tasso in Rome before graduating in political science from Sapienza University of Rome.

Fluent in English, French, and German, he worked as a journalist before fully entering politics and has been married since 1988 or 1989 to architect Emanuela Mauro; the couple has no children.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Paolo is one of three siblings. His older sister is Chiara Gentiloni Silveri, and his younger brother is Filippo Gentiloni Silveri.

Their parents were Carlo Alberto Gentiloni Silveri, a lawyer from the noble family, and Maria Berica Venturini, who had Venetian origins and a distant connection to the family of writer Antonio Fogazzaro.

Filippo has lived for many years in Mexico with his family.

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Career

Gentiloni’s political path began in the 1970s amid student movements.

He was involved with the far-left Student Movement led by Mario Capanna and later with groups such as the Workers’ Movement for Socialism, while developing an interest in environmental issues.

As a journalist, he contributed to various publications and directed the environmental magazine La Nuova Ecologia associated with Legambiente.

In the 1990s he entered local politics as a close collaborator and spokesperson for Francesco Rutelli, serving as a Rome city councillor with responsibilities related to tourism and the Jubilee of 2000.

Elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2001, he remained a member of parliament until 2019.

He served as Minister of Communications in the second Prodi government from 2006 to 2008.

A founding member of the Democratic Party (PD) in 2007, he later became Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Renzi government from 2014 to 2016.

Following Matteo Renzi’s resignation after a constitutional referendum, Gentiloni was appointed Prime Minister of Italy, serving from 12 December 2016 to 1 June 2018 and overseeing legislation on issues including advance healthcare directives and electoral reform.

He subsequently served as European Commissioner for Economy in the von der Leyen Commission from December 2019 to November 2024.

More recently he has taken on roles including Co-Chair of a United Nations Group of Experts on resolving the debt crisis, nonresident Distinguished Fellow at the Brookings Institution, and academic positions.

Accolades

In 2015 Gentiloni received honorary citizenship of Tolentino, the Marche town linked to his family’s ancestral roots.

His appointments as Prime Minister of Italy and European Commissioner for Economy represent major recognitions of his political standing within Italy and the European Union.

He has also been associated with institutions such as Club de Madrid and continues to contribute to international discussions on economic policy, multilateralism, and democratic governance.