Richard M. Daley Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Politician

Richard Michael Daley is an American lawyer and politician who served as the 54th Mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011, holding the office longer than any other mayor in the city’s history.

Born on 24 April 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, he is the eldest son of Richard J. Daley, who himself served as mayor from 1955 until his death in 1976, and Eleanor “Sis” Daley.

Raised in the working-class Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, he graduated from De La Salle Institute, earned a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University in 1964, and received a law degree from the same university in 1968.

He is a Democrat and was married to Margaret “Maggie” Daley until her death in 2011; the couple had four children.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Richard was one of seven children born to Richard J. and Eleanor Daley.

His sisters were Patricia Martino, Mary Carol Vanecko (who died in 2025), and Eleanor “Ellie” Daley (who died in 1998).

His brothers are Michael Daley, an attorney; John P. Daley, a longtime Cook County commissioner; and William M. Daley, who served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Bill Clinton and later as White House Chief of Staff under President Barack Obama.

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Career

Daley entered public service early, serving as a delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention and then as an Illinois state senator from 1972 to 1980.

In 1980 he was elected Cook County State’s Attorney, a position he held until 1989.

After an unsuccessful mayoral bid in 1983, he won a special election in 1989 following the death of Mayor Harold Washington and was reelected five times, serving until he chose not to seek a seventh term in 2011.

As mayor he focused on economic development, quality-of-life improvements, and making Chicago more attractive to businesses and residents.

Major initiatives included the creation of Millennium Park, extensive tree-planting and beautification programs, reforms of the Chicago Public Schools, expansion of tourism, and large-scale privatization of public assets such as parking meters and the Chicago Skyway.

His administration oversaw significant downtown revitalization and positioned Chicago as a global city, though it also faced criticism over rising structural budget deficits and the long-term costs of privatization deals.

After leaving office he remained involved in civic and educational affairs.

Accolades

Daley’s long tenure and role in reshaping modern Chicago earned him widespread recognition as one of the most influential American mayors of his era.

He is frequently credited with transforming the city’s image, creating lasting public spaces such as Millennium Park, and strengthening Chicago’s position as a center of business, culture, and tourism.