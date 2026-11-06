Chris Innis Siblings: Getting to Know Cynthia Ona Innis

Christina Jean “Chris” Innis is an American film editor born in San Diego, California.

She is best known for her work on the 2008 Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker, for which she shared major editing awards.

She is the daughter of architect Donald Innis, who designed notable San Diego structures including elements of the Embarcadero and airport facilities, and Virginia Innis, a teacher and floral designer.

Innis earned a bachelor’s degree in film studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Fine Arts in live-action filmmaking from the California Institute of the Arts.

She has been married to fellow film editor Bob Murawski since 2008.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chris has one sister, Cynthia Ona Innis, a visual artist based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Cynthia is known for her paintings and installations that have been exhibited internationally; she earned an MFA from Rutgers University.

Career

Innis began her career working in movie theaters before moving into film editing.

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She started as an apprentice and assistant editor on projects including Oliver Stone’s JFK, and later worked as an associate editor with Academy Award-winning editor Pietro Scalia.

She collaborated with director Sam Raimi on the television series American Gothic and contributed to films such as The Gift and Spider-Man.

Her most prominent credit is as co-editor (with Bob Murawski) of Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker.

She has also worked as a producer and editor on cult-film restoration and distribution projects through companies associated with her husband, including Grindhouse Releasing.

Innis is an elected member of American Cinema Editors and has served on its board.

Accolades

Innis shared the 2010 Academy Award for Best Film Editing for The Hurt Locker with Bob Murawski.

The same film also earned them the BAFTA Award for Best Editing, the American Cinema Editors Eddie Award, the Golden Satellite Award, and recognition from several critics’ groups including the Online Film Critics Society, the Las Vegas Film Critics Association and the Boston Society of Film Critics.

These honors established her as one of the leading film editors of her generation.