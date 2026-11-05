Mike Rogers Siblings: Getting to Know Bill and Jim Roger

Michael J. Rogers was born on 2 June 1963 in Livonia, Michigan, and raised primarily in Livingston County, including the Howell and Brighton areas.

He is an American politician, former FBI special agent and Republican who represented Michigan’s 8th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015.

He is the son of John C. Rogers, a teacher, coach and local official, and Joyce A. Rogers, who long led the Brighton Chamber of Commerce.

Rogers graduated from Howell High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology from Adrian College in 1985.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mike’s older brothers include Bill Rogers, who served as a Livingston County commissioner and later as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives.

He also has another brother, Jim Rogers, a West Point graduate who rose to the rank of major general in the United States Army and oversaw logistics for U.S. Central Command.

The family was well known in local Livingston County politics and civic life.

Career

After college Rogers was commissioned as an Army officer through ROTC and served from 1985 to 1989, rising to company commander.

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He then joined the FBI as a special agent, working in the Chicago office from 1989 to 1994 on organised crime and public-corruption cases.

In 1994 he was elected to the Michigan Senate, where he served until 2000, becoming majority floor leader and sponsoring measures such as the Michigan Education Savings Program.

In 2000 he won a closely contested race for the U.S. House of Representatives and held Michigan’s 8th district seat for seven terms.

He focused on national security, intelligence and health-care issues, and from 2011 to 2015 chaired the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

After leaving Congress he worked in the private sector on cybersecurity and intelligence-related matters and later became a candidate for the United States Senate from Michigan.

Accolades

Rogers’s principal public recognitions stem from the positions of trust he held rather than a long list of formal medals.

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee he oversaw major intelligence authorisation bills and investigations.

He was the primary sponsor of several enacted laws, including the Respect for America’s Fallen Heroes Act of 2006, which restricted protests at military funerals, and multiple intelligence authorisation acts.

His leadership roles in the Michigan Senate and the U.S. House, together with his earlier service in the Army and the FBI, constitute the core of the professional distinction associated with his career.