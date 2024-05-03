Ensure Learners’ Safety – CS Machogu Urges Parents, Heads As Schools Reopen on Monday

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive instructing schools heavily impacted by floods to remain closed until the situation is under control.

In a statement, Machogu highlighted the severe impact of floods on numerous schools, resulting in an inability for some learners to resume classes amidst the current conditions.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized that these schools would remain closed until alternative infrastructure for learning is established.

“In the meantime, the management of these schools should come up with strategies to recover lost time when learning resumes,” said Machogu.

All school heads and parents were urged to prioritize the safety of pupils and students as schools resume operations.

The government also emphasized the importance of individuals currently sheltering in schools to seek alternative accommodation in preparation for the phased reopening.

Field education officers operating in regions where schools are accommodating displaced individuals have been instructed to collaborate with local National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to promptly identify alternative accommodation for those impacted.

“Some of the people displaced from their homes due to the devastating effect of the rains have sought refuge in schools. Such schools may not be able to continue with the regular academic activities,” he added.

Regional education officers were also tasked with devising strategies to ensure uninterrupted learning.

The ministry recommended several measures, including resource sharing among neighboring schools and the implementation of multi-grade and multi-shift education models.

The ministry also issued a warning to school management regarding the risk posed to students’ lives by housing them in unsafe buildings. Consequently, boards of management and teachers were urged to prioritize placing learners in safe school shelters.

“County Education Boards (CEBs) are directed to convene urgent meetings to assess the situation and submit comprehensive reports to the Cabinet Secretary by May 10th 2024,” added the CS.

Likewise, heads of institutions were instructed to report the number of learners unable to attend school due to transport limitations and the number of learners whose family members have been internally displaced.