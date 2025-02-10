Epileptic man drowns in trench of water in Siaya

Police are investigating an incident in which a man with a history of epilepsy was found in a trench of water in Southlands area, Siaya Town.

Police said they found the body of Elphis Odhiambo, 25 lying on the roadside after the incident at the weekend.

It was established that the deceased who is epileptic was walking on the road towards town when he is suspected to have convulsed and fell on a nearby trench that had water and he drowned.

Such patients need regular care and monitoring.

The body was moved Siaya County Morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In the same area, a man was lynched by a mob near a supermarket.

The man was accused of shoplifting before an alarm was raised alerting an angry mob that stoned him to death.

Police said he was accused of trying to steal seven padlocks from the supermarkets.

He then ran out prompting a detector alarm to go off alerting security.

Irate members of the public caught up with him outside the supermarket backyard and subjected him to mob injustice killing him on the spot.

The body was moved to the Siaya County referral mortuary for identification and autopsy

Police discourage against mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects be handed over to authorities for action.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise in the country amid campaigns to address the trend.

Elsewhere in Nyamira’s Ensakia area, a casual labourer was found dead at a home he has been working.

The body of John Machogu was found in his house where he stayed alone. Police said the owners of the home were away in Nairobi at the time of the death. The cause of the death is yet to be determined.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said