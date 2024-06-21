Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested Outside Parliament

Comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested outside Parliament Buildings.

Omondi was nabbed by cops as he staged protests against the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

He was in the company of a few others who just like him donned red outfits.

“Power to the people,” they chanted.

On Thursday, the comedian who has been a government critic, shared his sentiments on the Bill that is set for the Second Reading on Tuesday.

“When the representatives of the people are unable to represent the people, the people shall represent themselves!”

“It will not be a walk in the Park. If we lose they, must lose,” he said.

A fortnight ago, the funnyman was arrested outside parliament for staging demos with mama mbogas.

The group was also protesting against the Bill.

Kenyans took to the streets on Tuesday and Thursday to air their frustrations with the Kenya Kwanza government and to urge their Members of Parliament to vote against the Bill.

Police engaged peaceful protesters in running battles for the better part of the day.

A protester identified as Rex Kanyike Masai lost his life while 75 others suffered injuries.