Eric Ripert Net Worth

Eric Ripert, the celebrated French chef, author, and television personality, has a net worth of $20 million. Known worldwide for his mastery of modern French cuisine with a focus on seafood, Ripert is the executive chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in New York City that has consistently ranked among the best dining establishments in the world. His success spans fine dining, television, books, and philanthropy, cementing his status as one of the most respected chefs of his generation.

Early Life and Education

Eric Ripert was born on March 2, 1965, in Antibes, France. His early years were marked by family challenges, as his parents divorced when he was young, and he later endured a difficult relationship with an abusive stepfather in Andorra. Despite these struggles, Ripert discovered a passion for cooking early in life.

At 15 years old, he moved to Perpignan, France, to study culinary arts, before heading to Paris at 17 to refine his training. These formative years set the stage for a career that would soon see him rise to the top of the culinary world.

Career

Ripert’s professional journey began in Paris at the legendary La Tour d’Argent, followed by a position at Jamin under renowned chef Joël Robuchon. After briefly pausing his culinary work for military service, he returned and quickly climbed the ranks in the kitchen.

In 1989, Ripert moved to the United States, taking a role at Jean-Louis at the Watergate in Washington, D.C. By 1991, he was in New York, working as sous-chef under David Bouley. His breakthrough came when he joined Le Bernardin, then run by Maguy and Gilbert Le Coze. Following Gilbert’s passing in 1994, Ripert became executive chef and later, in 1996, co-owner of the restaurant alongside Maguy Le Coze.

Under his leadership, Le Bernardin has flourished, earning the coveted three Michelin stars in 2005, and maintaining the New York Times’ highest four-star rating for over three decades—a record unmatched in the city. The restaurant has also been repeatedly named the best in the world by guides such as La Liste.

Ripert’s ventures expanded in 2014 with the opening of the Aldo Sohm Wine Bar in New York, further broadening his influence in fine dining.

Television Career

In addition to his restaurant achievements, Ripert has built a strong television presence. He has appeared on Top Chef, as well as on Anthony Bourdain’s acclaimed travel and food series No Reservations and Parts Unknown.

In 2009, he launched his own PBS program, Avec Eric, which earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program. The show later continued on the Cooking Channel, blending his culinary philosophy with accessible recipes for home cooks. Ripert also made cameo appearances as himself in the HBO drama Treme, highlighting his broad appeal beyond the culinary world.

Eric Ripert Books

Ripert has also established himself as an accomplished author. His works include:

Le Bernardin Cookbook (1998, with Maguy Le Coze)

A Return to Cooking (2002, with Michael Ruhlman)

On the Line (2008, with Christine Muhlke)

Avec Eric (2010)

His memoir 32 Yolks: From My Mother’s Table to Working the Line (2016)

Vegetable Simple (2021)

Seafood Simple (2023)

Through these books, Ripert has shared his philosophy, culinary techniques, and life journey with audiences worldwide.

Philanthropy

Ripert is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving as vice chairman of the board of City Harvest, a major New York food rescue organization. He also partners with international charities, hosting fundraising dinners such as the Taste & Tribute benefit for the Tibetan Aid Project. His charitable efforts reflect his commitment to using food as a means of giving back to society.

Personal Life

Ripert is married to Sandra Ripert, and the couple has a son. He is a practicing Buddhist, dedicating time each morning to meditation, which he credits for maintaining balance in his high-pressure profession.

Real Estate

Over the years, Ripert has invested in luxury real estate. In 1999, he purchased a 1.4-acre property in Sag Harbor, New York for $460,000, later building a custom home now worth an estimated $5–6 million. In Manhattan, he has owned properties in Chelsea and the Upper East Side, and he also owns a condo in Miami, purchased in 2013 for $335,000.

Eric Ripert Net Worth

Through his long-standing success at Le Bernardin, bestselling books, television work, and smart investments, Eric Ripert has built a fortune of $20 million.