Erika Alexander is an American actress, producer, and writer with a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for her roles as Pam Tucker on The Cosby Show (1990–1992) and as Maxine Shaw on the hit sitcom Living Single (1993–1998). With more than three decades in the entertainment industry, Alexander has showcased her versatility through television, film, writing, and production.

Erika Alexander Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth November 19, 1969 Place of Birth Winslow, Arizona Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, and Writer

Early Life

Erika Rose Alexander was born on November 19, 1969, in Winslow, Arizona, and raised in Flagstaff alongside five siblings. Her mother, Sammie, became a children’s book author, while her father, Robert, was a teacher. When Erika was 11, her family moved to Pennsylvania, where she attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She later studied acting at the New Freedom Theatre in Philadelphia, landing her first film role before completing her six-week class.

Acting Career

Alexander made her screen debut in 1986 with the film My Little Girl, which also featured a young Jennifer Lopez. That same year, she appeared in the TV movie George Washington II: The Forging of a Nation. By 1990, she had already worked with Hollywood heavyweights Sissy Spacek and Whoopi Goldberg in The Long Walk Home.

Her breakthrough came when she was cast as Pam Tucker on The Cosby Show, where she appeared in 22 episodes, including the series finale. In 1993, she landed the role of Maxine “Max” Shaw on Living Single, starring alongside Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, and Kim Fields. The sitcom ran for 118 episodes and earned Alexander two NAACP Image Awards.

Beyond sitcom success, she built a wide-ranging career with roles in series such as Judging Amy, Street Time, In Plain Sight, Last Man Standing, Bosch, Insecure, Black Lightning, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Run The World. In film, her standout performance came in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning thriller Get Out (2017).

Work as a Producer and Writer

Alexander is also an accomplished producer and writer. In 2020, she co-produced the critically acclaimed documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which won several awards and earned an Emmy nomination. She later expanded into audio storytelling by hosting and producing the true crime podcast Finding Tamika in 2022.

Alongside artist Tony Puryear, her former husband, she co-wrote the science-fiction graphic novel Concrete Park. She has also contributed to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic series, further establishing her creative range.

Personal Life

In 1997, Erika married artist and screenwriter Tony Puryear, best known for the film Eraser. The couple divorced in 2017 after 20 years of marriage. Outside her creative work, Alexander has been active politically. She campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2008 Democratic primaries and co-founded Color Farm Media with Ben Arnon, a company dedicated to fostering equity, inclusion, and diversity in media.

Erika Alexander Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Erika Alexander has earned multiple awards and nominations. She won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series twice for Living Single (1996 and 1998) and received additional nominations for her work on Black Lightning and Run The World. She also won a Black Reel Award for her role in 30 Years to Life (2003) and earned an Emmy nomination for John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Erika Alexander Net Worth

Erika Alexander net worth is $3 million.