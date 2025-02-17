Erin Routliffe Siblings: Get to Know Tara and Tess

Erin Routliffe, born in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 11, 1995, is a highly accomplished professional tennis player who achieved the world No. 1 doubles ranking on July 15, 2024.

Although she spent her early childhood in New Zealand, her family relocated to Canada.

She trained at the National Training Centre in Montreal and later attended the University of Alabama, where she excelled in tennis, winning two NCAA doubles titles with Maya Jansen.

Routliffe’s professional career has been marked by significant achievements, including her first WTA doubles title at the Palermo Ladies Open in 2021.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Erin has two sisters, Tara and Tess. Both were born in Auckland, New Zealand, during the family’s sailing journey before they returned to Canada.

Tess Routliffe is an accomplished international para-swimmer, competing at high levels, including the Paralympics.

She has expressed that growing up with athletic sisters inspired her to pursue sports. Tara Routliffe also has an athletic background, having played NCAA volleyball on a full scholarship.

The Routliffe sisters have carved out successful athletic careers, with Erin excelling in professional tennis and Tess making strides in swimming.

Career

Routliffe began playing tennis at the age of six and quickly showed promise in the sport.

After moving to Canada with her family, she trained at the National Training Centre in Montreal, where she refined her skills and prepared for a competitive career.

Her collegiate years at the University of Alabama were particularly impressive, as she played for the university’s tennis team and won two NCAA doubles titles alongside her partner Maya Jansen in 2014 and 2015.

After turning professional, Routliffe steadily climbed the WTA rankings, focusing on doubles competitions.

Her breakthrough came in July 2021 when she won her first WTA doubles title at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Also Read: Jeļena Ostapenko Siblings: Get to Know Maksim

This victory marked a significant milestone in her career and helped her gain recognition on the international stage.

Her success continued to grow, culminating in one of her career highlights: winning the 2023 US Open doubles title with partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

Routliffe’s consistency and skill were further demonstrated when she and Dabrowski reached the final at Wimbledon in 2024.

Later that year, they made history by winning the prestigious WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This victory was particularly special for Routliffe, as it made her the first New Zealander to win a WTA Finals title.

Her performance in other major tournaments, including reaching the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancún, further underscored her ability to compete at the highest level.

Known for her powerful serve and strong net play, Routliffe has become a formidable force in doubles tennis.

Her ability to communicate effectively with partners and strategize during matches has been a key factor in her success.

Beyond her achievements on the court, she serves as an inspiration to young athletes, particularly in New Zealand, where her accomplishments have brought greater attention to tennis.

She is also involved with initiatives like High Impact Athletes and Manuka Performance, which focus on supporting athletes and promoting sports participation.

Accolades

Routliffe has achieved significant accolades throughout her tennis career, establishing herself as one of New Zealand’s top players.

She became the world No. 1 in doubles on July 15, 2024, following a strong performance at the Wimbledon Open, where she finished as a finalist in women’s doubles.

In terms of Grand Slam success, Routliffe won the 2023 US Open in the doubles category alongside partner Gabriela Dabrowski, making her the first New Zealand woman to win a major title in the Open Era.

Additionally, she reached the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open in doubles and was a runner-up at the 2024 Wimbledon Open in women’s doubles.

Her accomplishments also include being a two-time NCAA doubles champion with Maya Jansen in 2014 and 2015.