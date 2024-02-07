EU Proposes Ambitious 90% Greenhouse Gas Cut by 2040, Sparks Debate Ahead of Elections

The European Commission has put forth a bold proposal urging the European Union (EU) to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This ambitious target, aligned with recommendations from the EU’s official climate science advisers, is set to test the political resolve for combating climate change in the region ahead of upcoming EU elections. The proposal, while maintaining the overall goal, witnessed a modification in the agricultural sector, as the initial draft requiring a 30% reduction in noncarbon emissions from agriculture by 2040 was removed due to farmer protests.

European Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra emphasized the need for a balanced approach, acknowledging the concerns of citizens who are both eager for climate protection and apprehensive about the impact on their livelihoods. The proposal opens the door to a political debate on the target, with the final decision resting in the hands of the new EU Commission and Parliament formed after the June elections.

Despite the perceived concession to farmers, criticism has emerged from right-wing members of the EU Parliament, arguing that the green targets could constrain lifestyles and hinder the economy. This sentiment reflects a broader concern that the upcoming elections might shift the EU Parliament towards the right, making it challenging to pass ambitious climate policies.

In its proposal, the Commission advocates for an economy-wide 2040 target of 90% net greenhouse gas cuts compared to 1990 levels, with a focus on advancing clean-tech industries in Europe. The plan aims to bridge the gap between the EU’s existing 2030 climate goal and the long-term objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The transformation involves phasing out coal-fueled power, reducing overall fossil fuel use by 80%, and increasing reliance on renewable and nuclear power.

The proposal also highlights the economic repercussions of failing to address climate change, citing potential additional costs of €2.4 trillion in the EU by 2050 due to more destructive extreme weather events. With the EU having reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 33% in 2022 compared to 1990 levels, a second document outlines plans to capture and store hundreds of millions of tons of carbon emissions by 2050, necessitating substantial investments in new technologies.

This move by the EU underlines its commitment to climate action and its recognition of the challenges posed by evolving political landscapes and the need for a balanced approach in achieving environmental goals.