Evan Ross Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

Evan Ross, born Evan Olav Næss on August 26, 1988, in Greenwich, Connecticut, is an American actor and musician known for his contributions to both film and music industries.

The son of legendary singer Diana Ross and Norwegian businessman and mountaineer Arne Næss Jr., Evan grew up in a family steeped in entertainment and adventure.

His mixed heritage—African-American from his mother and Norwegian-German from his father—shaped his diverse upbringing.

After his parents’ divorce in 2000 and the tragic death of his father in a 2004 climbing accident, Evan pursued a career in the spotlight, following in his mother’s footsteps while carving his own path.

Siblings

Evan Ross comes from a large and blended family, with a total of nine siblings; one full sibling and eight half-siblings.

His full brother, Ross Næss, born in 1987, shares both parents with Evan.

Ross Næss is an actor, producer, and businessman with ventures in Los Angeles nightlife, including ownership of the Warwick nightclub and The Hideaway restaurant.

He is married to Kimberly Ryan and has two sons.

On his mother’s side, Evan has three half-sisters: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chudney Ross.

Rhonda, born in 1971 to Diana Ross and Motown founder Berry Gordy, is a singer, actress, and real estate professional who was raised by Diana’s first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein.

She is married to jazz pianist Rodney Kendrick and has a son.

Also Read: Glenn Close Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Tracee Ellis Ross, born in 1972 to Diana and Silberstein, is a well-known actress, recognized for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish, and is the founder of Pattern Beauty, a haircare line.

Chudney Ross, born in 1975 to Diana and Silberstein, is a former teacher turned producer and children’s bookstore owner, running Books and Cookies, a mobile literacy program.

From his father’s side, Evan has five half-siblings, namely Christoffer Næss, Katinka Næss, Leona Næss, Nicklas Næss, and Louis Næss.

Christoffer, born from Arne’s first marriage, is a producer and director based in Oslo, Norway.

Career

Ross launched his acting career in 2006 with a starring role in the coming-of-age film ATL, alongside rappers T.I. and Big Boi, earning praise for his authentic performance.

His early work included a critically acclaimed role as a troubled teenager in the 2007 HBO film Life Support, where he acted alongside his half-sister Tracee Ellis Ross.

He continued to build his filmography with roles in Pride (2007), According to Greta (2009), Mooz-lum (2010), and 96 Minutes (2011), showcasing his versatility in drama, comedy, and thrillers.

His role as Messalla in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and Part 2 (2015) brought him wider recognition in blockbuster cinema.

On television, Evan appeared in recurring roles on 90210 (2010-2011) as Charlie Selby and Star (2017-2019) as Angel Rivera, as well as the short-lived Wicked City (2015) as Diver Hawkes.

Beyond acting, Evan pursued music, releasing singles like “Yes Me” in 2011 and “How To Live Alone” in 2015, featuring rapper T.I.

He also formed a musical duo with his wife, Ashlee Simpson, releasing the Ashlee + Evan EP in 2018, accompanied by a reality show of the same name.

Accolades

In 2008, Ross was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Special for his performance in Life Support.

In 2011, he won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the SXSW Film Festival for his role in 96 Minutes, highlighting his ability to portray complex characters.

That same year, he received a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Mooz-lum.

In 2018, he was nominated for Best Actor at the Nice International Film Festival and the World Music & Independent Film Festival for his work in Buckout Road.