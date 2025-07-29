Glenn Close Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Glenn Close is an American actress, producer, and director, widely regarded as one of the most versatile and accomplished performers of her generation.

Born on March 19, 1947, in Greenwich, Connecticut, she grew up in a prominent family with a complex and unconventional upbringing.

Her father, William Taliaferro Close, was a distinguished doctor who operated a clinic in the Belgian Congo and served as a personal physician to Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

Her mother, Elizabeth Mary Hester “Bettine” Moore, was a socialite and philanthropist.

Close’s early life was shaped by her family’s involvement in the Moral Re-Armament (MRA), a movement she later described as a “cult” that controlled many aspects of her childhood, including her clothing and speech.

Beyond her acting career, she is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, co-founding the nonprofit Bring Change 2 Mind to combat stigma surrounding mental illness.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Glenn has four siblings, two sisters, Tina and Jessie, and two brothers, Alexander (nicknamed Sandy) and Tambu Misoki, who was adopted by her parents during their time in the Congo.

Jessie, the youngest sibling, has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, diagnosed at age 50 after a lifetime of mental health challenges, including suicidal thoughts.

Glenn has been a steadfast supporter of Jessie, helping her seek treatment and co-founding Bring Change 2 Mind with her to raise awareness about mental illness.

Jessie’s son, Calen Pick, also battles schizoaffective disorder, and the family’s shared experiences have strengthened their bond.

Tina, the eldest sister, and Alexander maintain more private lives, with limited public information available about their personal endeavors.

Tambu Misoki, adopted during the family’s time in Africa, resides in Sacramento, and details about his life remain largely private.

In 2019, Glenn moved to Bozeman, Montana, to be closer to her siblings, where she enjoys daily routines like visiting Jessie’s home for coffee and strengthening familial ties.

Career

Close began her professional journey on the stage, making her Broadway debut in 1974 with the play Love for Love at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Her early theater work earned her critical acclaim, culminating in three Tony Awards, including one for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard (1993–94).

Close transitioned to film with a breakout role as Jenny Fields in The World According to Garp (1982), earning her first Academy Award nomination.

She followed this with roles in The Big Chill (1983) and The Natural (1984), both garnering Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Her portrayal of Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction (1987) cemented her as a household name, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her chilling depiction of a deranged stalker.

Close continued to deliver powerful performances in films like Dangerous Liaisons (1988), The Wife (2017), and Hillbilly Elegy (2020), showcasing her ability to inhabit complex characters.

On television, she starred in The Shield (2005) and Damages (2007–12), proving her adaptability to the small screen during television’s “golden era.”

Close has also lent her voice to animated projects and narrated wildlife documentaries, reflecting her commitment to environmental causes.

Accolades

Close has won three Tony Awards for her stage work in The Real Thing (1984), Death and the Maiden (1992), and Sunset Boulevard (1995).

Her television roles have earned her three Emmy Awards, including one for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995) and two for Damages (2008–09).

Close has also secured two Golden Globe Awards for The Lion in Winter (2003) and The Wife (2018).

Despite eight Academy Award nominations—three for Best Supporting Actress (The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural) and five for Best Actress (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy)—she has yet to win an Oscar, a fact that has sparked discussion among fans and critics.

Additionally, she has received a Screen Actors Guild Award, multiple Drama Desk Awards, and nominations from BAFTA and other prestigious organizations.

Beyond her acting achievements, Close was honored as a People’s Choice winner at the 2015 WebMD Health Hero Awards for her mental health advocacy, underscoring her impact both on and off the screen.