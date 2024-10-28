Everything To Know About The 2024 Ballon d’Or Awards

The Ballon d’Or, an iconic award in world football, returns for its 68th edition in 2024. Established in 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d’Or celebrates the finest talent in the sport, previously awarded to legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This year, a new wave of football stars is in the spotlight as the prestigious event brings together players, fans, and the glamour of the football world.

When and Where is the 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 28. For those watching abroad, it starts at 3:45 p.m. ET in the United States and 7:45 p.m. GMT for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Ballon d’Or Awards and 2024 Nominees

Men’s Ballon d’Or

This year’s men’s nominees include rising stars and established players from major clubs worldwide:

England : Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Man City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Man City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Argentina : Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter) France : Kylian Mbappe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal)

: Kylian Mbappe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal) Norway : Erling Haaland (Man City)

: Erling Haaland (Man City) Germany: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Top female football stars are also recognized, with nominees from across the globe:

Spain : Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

: Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) United States : Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) Jamaica : Khadija Shaw (Man City)

: Khadija Shaw (Man City) Zambia: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player)

The Kopa Trophy honors outstanding young talent:

Spain : Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) England : Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd)

: Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) Argentina: Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd)

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)

Goalkeepers are celebrated for their crucial role in the game:

Portugal : Diogo Costa (Porto)

: Diogo Costa (Porto) France : Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

: Mike Maignan (AC Milan) Argentina: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

How Ballon d’Or Winners Decided?

Different panels determine each award category: