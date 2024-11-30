Ex-DP Gachagua cancels two events in Nakuru after Limuru attack

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua skipped two public events he was to grace in Nakuru on Saturday and Sunday following the ugly scenes in Limuru, Kiambu County.

He and a section of his allies were attacked by suspected hired goons.

On Saturday, Gachagua was set to attend the burial of his longtime friend the late James Mwaura who served as a District Commissioner in different parts of the country.

He was buried at his home in Pipeline, Nakuru East.

Gachagua was also set to attend a church service in Molo town where he was to be hosted at PCEA Molo church on Sunday.

But he cancelled attendance of the two events late Friday and instead sent representatives with his message among them former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

“I can confirm that Gachagua will not be coming to Nakuru this weekend as planned because we discussed the matter on Friday and resolved that he should not attend the funeral and church service,” said Ngunjiri.

Gachagua was on Thursday attacked by goons allegedly hired and ferried in buses to deny him a chance to address the mourners amid his rising popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

He escaped unhurt but his vehicles were damaged.

Ngunjiri said the decision to cancel the Nakuru itinerary was a difficult one but was arrived at after consideration on the consequences it would have on him, mourners, and church attendees.

“We got information that one of the Nakuru MPs had also planned a similar attack on Gachagua if he attended the Mwaura’s funeral. We talked with the family and agreed that I would deliver his message to them,” said Ngunjiri.

Ngunjiri added that they canceled the Molo event over the same reasons.

“Some MPs and key leaders here in Nakuru are on record using goons to have their way on private and public matters. We wouldn’t want to see a repeat of what we saw in Limuru here in Nakuru,” he said.

Ngunjiri challenged President William Ruto to put his house in order saying that persons close to him were using his wrath to plot further harm on Gachagua. He added that the President was duty-bound to ensure there is peace in the country and the lives of all Kenyans are protected.

“The withdrawal of Gachagua’s security is meant to make him vulnerable to attacks. Regrettably, it is the victims of the attack who are being questioned instead of the perpetrators who the government has the capacity to know and get hold of,” he said. Ngunjiri cited recent remarks by a Lamu-based activist that members of a certain community should not vie for positions in the coastal county terming them as foreigners.

“I am worried as a citizen that the remarks were made more than a week ago now yet no action has been taken. Is the President turning a blind eye to this serious remark? Where is the NCIC and Parliament’s cohesion committee?” said Ngunjiri.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Gachagua insinuated that the State had intentionally withdrawn his security detail to facilitate such an attack.

“Earlier this week the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that was in place after the impeachment process we are contesting. We did not raise issue with this decision although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by government even after leaving office,” he said.

“However it now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today.”

Gachagua recounted the incident at the funeral of a young man named Erastus Nduati, noting that goons specifically targeted him and descended on mourners with all manner of crude weapons, indiscriminately attacking both women and children.

“Today, I was at a funeral service in Limuru for a young man called Erastus Nduati. While we were preparing to lay the young man to rest goons attacked us & the other mourners who were present, including children. The gangsters were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars & sticks,” he said in the X statement accompanied with pictures of one of his vehicles damaged during the incident.

“They descended randomly on mourners present and attacked them using the weapons they had. A specific group followed me as I went to my car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars. We literally drove out of the venue under a hail of rocks!”

Gachagua expressed his dismay over the state of affairs, condemning the government’s alleged role in the incident.

“This is very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, who were clearly complicit in these actions. We just especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run to safety despite their profound grief,” he said.

“We will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated.”