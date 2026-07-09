Ex EALA MP Abubakar Zein Abubakar dies

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Abubakar Zein Abubakar has died.

Abubakar, who served as the Head of the Presidential Secretariat for the Wiper Democratic Movement, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Avenue Hospital in Nairobi.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

He had reportedly been hospitalized after undergoing surgery and was recovering when he died. Friends and supporters had organized a fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, July 11, to help meet his medical expenses, but received news of his passing before the appeal could take place.

Abubakar served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2022, where he established himself as a vocal advocate for deeper regional integration within the East African Community (EAC).

During his tenure at EALA, he championed initiatives aimed at fostering East African unity. Among his most notable proposals was a campaign to rename Lake Victoria as “Lake Jumuiya,” arguing that the Swahili word for “unity” would better reflect the region’s shared identity and aspirations.

In December 2024, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka appointed Abubakar to head the party’s Presidential Secretariat and campaign team, entrusting him with shaping its long-term political strategy. He remained an outspoken voice on governance and public policy until his death.

News of his passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from leaders across Kenya’s political divide.

Among those who mourned him was Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale, who wrote on social media: “Rest in peace, Mheshimiwa Abubakar Zein. A good man has rested. A man of few words with a great smile.”

Funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in accordance with Islamic traditions.