Ex-Garissa University Principal in court over abuse of office claims

Former Garissa University College Principal Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa was Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on charges of abuse of office.

Appearing before magistrate Isabellah Barasa at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Prof. Mulaa faced charges of abuse of office contrary to section 46 as read with section 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a bond of Sh500,000, with an alternative option for cash bail set at Sh50,000.

The case is scheduled for a virtual pre-trial mention on August 19, 2025.

This follows a probe that linked him to the claims.

In the 2013–2014 financial year, Prof. Mulaa, who served as the Principal of Garissa University College, a constituent college of Moi University, conceived a project for the construction of a 750-student hostel block.

He presented this proposal to the University College Council, complete with architectural drawings.

However, according to the police, the plan sparked mixed reactions among various section heads, due to the fact that these drawings had not received the necessary scrutiny or approval from Government Architects at the Ministry of Public Works.

Despite these concerns, Prof. Mulaa moved forward, appointing Archipoint Consulting Architects as the project managers and entering into a contract with them on April 24, 2014, bypassing the competitive procurement processes mandated by law and established guidelines.

Further, a representative of Archipoint Consulting Architects participated in the tender evaluation committee without an appropriate appointment letter, thereby holding two roles in the process, which contravenes the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.