Ex-Giants great Victor Cruz examines the situation of lowly Big Blue, saying the clock is winding down on Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are far from the glorious days that Victor Cruz experienced 13 years ago.

Cruz won the Super Bowl in his first full season, setting a franchise record with 1,536 receiving yards.

With injuries to stars on both sides of the line, the Giants are now 2-5, and quarterback Daniel Jones’ time in East Rutherford appears to be running out.

Brian Daboll was voted the NFL’s Coach of the Year after his first year as head coach a year and a half ago, but the verdict is still out.

Cruz, on the other hand, believes Daboll is still capable and blames the players and roster.

“I believe he is a good coach. “I just think the physical makeup of our football team over the last couple years hasn’t been good or competitive, and that’s where you see us suffer,” Cruz stated in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“We’ve participated in several of these games, at least early on. We’ve participated in some of these games. I just don’t think we have the offensive personnel to win the game in the fourth quarter of the season. Whether it’s mental blunders up front, a lack of running game, or failing to make a play when it counts the most. It’s a lot of factors coming together that don’t quite line up to the synergy we’re hoping for to have a good season or a winning recipe that they can develop week after week.”

Cruz avoided assigning the majority of the blame to Jones, but he understands that’s part of the deal when you’re under centre, and he knows Jones’ time is running out.

“It’s bad that he’s the quarterback. As a result, he’ll bear a disproportionate share of the responsibility. And after six years and a large deal, they expect to see results. People want to see the same level of quarterback skill as they see elsewhere. You see Jayden Daniels in Washington, Brock Purdy, and other young quarterbacks creating a reputation for themselves. “We don’t have the same feeling when we see Daniel Jones.”We just need to make a judgement and be honest with ourselves about whether this is the guy of the future or if they should move in a different route. I believe they have stuck with him because paying a guy that much money requires you to ride the horse. But if things don’t improve dramatically, I believe they will be looking for a quarterback in the draft next year.”

Cruz was a member of some terrible Giants teams following the Super Bowl, and he said it’s “definitely not easy” to go to work on Sundays with a horrible squad. But, he believes, now is the time for veterans and coaches to step up.

“That’s when you rely on the older players, like Dexter Lawrence and some of the football team’s captains, to really earn their keep. And men understand that this is their livelihood, how they put food on the table. They have to put the correct things on tape to get paid, whether it’s for this football team or someone else.

Despite the disarray, Cruz said the folks he tailgated with last Sunday were nonetheless enthusiastic. He has collaborated with Tide to help distribute cleaning supplies.

“It was amazing when they asked me to do it and informed me I’d be out there with the people. The decision seemed obvious. Nobody does tailgating like New York. Nobody cleans better than Tide. “So, they go hand in hand,” Cruz explained. “They always had energy. I’m a homegrown guy, so I get extra affection. I enjoy being around people and shaking hands; it’s always a good time.

“I was handing out Tide pods all over the place,” he told me. “My former comrades were becoming dirty, so I made sure they were taken care of. It was a good time, a fun occasion, and I hope those people cleaned off their muddy clothes after a tough loss on Sunday.”

The Giants have only scored one touchdown in three home games this season, so their next game away from home could be beneficial. What’s the downside? The game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 5-2.