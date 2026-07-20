Ex-IEBC Commissioner Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe dies

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Eng. Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe has died.

He had been unwell.

Sharawe passed away on Sunday night, according to Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan, who led tributes describing him as a distinguished public servant, accomplished engineer and respected elder whose life was defined by integrity, humility and unwavering commitment to national service.

“It is with profound sorrow that I join the nation in mourning the passing of Eng. Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe, a distinguished statesman, accomplished engineer and an enviable elder whose life was defined by integrity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service,” Keynan said in a statement on Monday.

Sharawe enjoyed a distinguished career in Kenya’s public service spanning several decades.

He served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Roads and Public Works before later heading the Ministry of Research, Technical Training and Applied Technology, where he was credited with providing strategic leadership in infrastructure development, technical education and industrial growth.

His contribution to Kenya’s democratic reforms was equally significant. Sharawe served as a commissioner of the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC) before becoming one of the inaugural commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where he helped lay the foundation for the country’s electoral and boundary management system under the 2010 Constitution.

In 2009, former President Mwai Kibaki appointed him to chair the Special Presidential Committee on Muslim Concerns, tasked with examining civil, administrative and socio-economic issues affecting the Muslim community.

He also served as chairman of the Public Service Commission, where he championed professionalism, integrity and excellence in the public service.

Keynan said Sharawe’s influence extended beyond public office, describing him as a wise elder whose counsel helped unite communities, guide leaders and inspire younger generations.

“His calm disposition, ethical leadership and steadfast commitment to nation-building made him a towering figure whose legacy will continue to inspire present and future generations,” the MP said.

He added that Sharawe’s life demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by the offices held but by the institutions strengthened, the values upheld and the lives touched.