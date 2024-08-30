Ex-Strictly Star Held on Suspicion of Domestic Violence 

The former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the US, according to jail records.

He was booked into Napa County jail in California on Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old Russian professional dancer joined series eight of Strictly in 2010, winning that year with celebrity partner Kara Tointon.

Since 2014 he has been appearing regularly on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show.

Online jail records say Mr Chigvintsev was arrested under section 273.5(a) of the California penal code – corporal injury to spouse.

The section covers traumatic injury to a current or former spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. The offence can be charged either as a misdemeanour or a felony, the latter allowing for a sentence of up to four years in jail.

It is not clear whether Mr Chigvintsev’s current wife is in any way involved.

In 2022 he married World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella, whom he met on Dancing With The Stars in 2017.

Ms Bella has since left wrestling and changed her name to Nikki Garcia.

The couple had recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and have a son together.

By BBC News