Exodus out of ODM, UDA begins in Kisii as Matiangi bid gathers momentum 

Revolt is gathering apace in Kisii against main parties, ODM and UDA, as the region quickly gears up to back former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for the presidency in 2027.

Already a section of legislators have read out a riot act on ODM leader Raila Odinga citing open discrimination.

They now hint at joining the party Matiangi would potentially use to chase his bid for the coveted seat.

Matiangi is linked to the United Progressive Alliance party whose leaders say they would field him as flag bearer.

In Kisii, elders especially from Masaba South have already weighed in asking South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro to reconsider his opposition to a Matiangi presidency.

Osoro, a UDA party honcho, is claimed to dismiss the community notion of the community producing a president.

The elders, however, warned that any opposition against Matiangi would write political obituaries for those who would do so.

“In fact he (Osoro) should count himself out of leadership if he goes on with his rant that our community does not have the capacity to lead,” stated Mathew Tinga, a former councillor.

And speaking at Riosugo area, Bobasi, area MP Innocent Obiri said as legislators they have collectively decided to own Matiangi and sell his candidature across the country.

“The journey has begun and we are all rallying behind his candidature. As the Gusii nation we say yes we can with our son,” stated Obiri (Wiper Party).

A Matiangi candidacy, he said, provides the singular opportunity to for Kenyans to redeem their country from ruins.

“There is a lot going crooked and now is the time to make them straight through him, “he told journalists during a development tour of the constituency Friday.

Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr Daniel Manduku said they are only waiting for the whistle from the former CS.

He has already signaled a massive walkout from the Orange Democratic Movement party the party that sponsored him to parliament.

Party leader Raila Odinga garnered the most votes from Gusii compared to President William Ruto.

“The die is cast and we are determined to support our own when the time comes. We have what it takes to lead this country too,” stated Manduku.

He said the community would rally on any suitable which Matiangi would be riding on to Statehouse accusing ODM of open bias against the Omogusii nation.

“We are already tired with ODM. Its leadership has openly been disadvantaging our community for so long. We want a party that ends the existing discrimination,” the ODM party legislator stated during a TV morning show.

County Senator Richard Onyonka is leading the drum beating.

He said Matiangi has the right CV to govern the country and clear the cobwebs of malaise existing in the current Ruto administration m

“We have told the president that the country is sinking due to bad leadership yet all he continues to do is preside graft and malfeasance, Kenyans are tired and they have decided it is Matiangi now,” Onyonka said.

Matiangi presidency appear to be gaining traction especially in Mount Kenya region with a section of leaders especially those close to disgraced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, supporting his candidature.

In Nyamira, MPs Steve Mogaka and Joash Nyamoko have thrown their weight behind Matiangi.

Mogaka said every legislator from Gusii has already echoed their support for Matiangi.

“We are all proud of our son and we are pulling towards the same direction,” he said.

The former Super CS is credited for executing a raft of far-reaching reforms in education and interior ministries where he served.

Matiangi has worked in several high-profile ranks; years after dropping his teaching roles.

He proceeded into government following an appointment into the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology from which his star begun to shine.