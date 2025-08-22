Expansion works at Suneka Airstrip to resume following recommissioning by Ruto

The national government has announced the recommissioning of Suneka Airstrip in Kisii County to allow works for its expansion.

President William Ruto who had initially decommissioned the airstrip setting stage for the affordable housing project appear to had caved in to pressure during a Gusii leader’s visit to State House Friday last week signalling willingness to have repair works resume.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba announced the recommissioning of the facility Friday adding that the President wants the work to resume soon.

The airstrip was initially earmarked among several others across the country for upgrades during the Uhuru Kenyatta government.

At least Sh1.6 billion was allocated for the projects.

On Friday, Ogamba said Ruto was committed to finish all projects he has promised to the region.

“The president is keen to have works resume here among other projects including the Nyamira University,” stated Ogamba.

Once upgraded the Suneka airstrip is expected to boost local commerce, tourism, and emergency response capabilities.

It would feature a longer runway, a modern terminal building, improved navigation systems, and enhanced security infrastructure.

“This project is not just about infrastructure. It’s about opening up the region to new economic opportunities and improving access to essential services,” said Ogamba.

Local leaders, including Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda and Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi welcomed the recommissioning.

Arati said it would help unlock the economic potential of the county and its surroundings.

Kisii Woman Rep Donya Toto is among leaders who objected to the decommissioning of the airstrip go a housing.

According to Arati Suneka Airstrip is not just a transport hub—it’s a gateway to economic transformation for Kisii.

The airstrip construction has faced years of delays due to what engineers described as lack of land for expansion.

Once operationalised, it is expected to ease travel for businesspeople and tourists, and enhance the region’s competitiveness.

Arati assured residents that his administration is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure the project is fast-tracked.

He also called on local leaders to unite behind development agendas that benefit the people of Kisii.

Migos separately announced that the planned relocation of Kisii Prisons to Nyanturago in Nyaribari Chache would go on.